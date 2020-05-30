Trump spoke with members of George Floyd’s family, warns against looting

US President Donald Trump spoke with members of the late George Floyd, Reuters reported on Friday night.
Floyd, an African-American man, was recorded having been pinned to the ground by the neck by a police officer using the officer's knee, pleading to remove the knee as he can’t breathe. The officer did not stop and Floyd eventually lost consciousness and died. The footage sparked a massive riot in Minneapolis and the US National Guard had been called to the city to restore order. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Trump said the city should not “descend into anarchy” and added that “looters should not be able to drown out peaceful supporters.”
Trump tweeted a harsher stand earlier, saying "looting leads to shooting", which led to Twitter placing a warning on the tweet for "glorifying violence."
