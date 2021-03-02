Trump's speech at CPAC prompts response from Republican Jews

And while the Jewish Democratic Council of America issued an email reading "Trump is back – we must stop him," not everyone on the Republican side saw his speech as an announcement about the future.

Philip Rosenzweig is the Chairman of the Republican Committee of Lower Merion and Narberth, which encompasses the first 14 towns of the Eastern Main Line of Philadelphia. "I heard him being very playful with the media and with the notion that he could [run], and I think the possibility is definitely floated," he told The Jerusalem Post. "But we are so far away from that being a reality."

"I think he was taunting the Democrats," Rosenzweig continued. "That's what I think he was doing. And I think [Trump] was taunting them [to show] that just because he lost the election does not mean he has gone away and that he is not a major force in the Party. That's what I heard, and I understand why there might be an implication that he would be considering it, but I certainly didn't hear him declare himself to be a candidate in 2024. And I certainly heard him talk about 2022."

We went on to say that "it is way too premature" to discuss the 2024 presidential run. Pennsylvania is a central swing state with 20 votes in the electoral college that went for Trump in 2016 and then for Biden in 2020. Rosenzweig said that before dealing with 2024, the GOP must gain ground in 2022 in the state.

"We are all focused heavily on 2022, the midterms, and I'm focused on regaining control of the House of Representatives and a definitive gain in the Senate that would restore complete control of Congress," he added. "Donald Trump is still very popular among some and very divisive for others. And we are really not focused on that at all," said Rosenzweig.

Matt Brooks, Executive Director for the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC), voiced a similar opinion. "Our focus is on 2022 and taking back the majorities, not 2024, so we aren't going to comment on any of the speculations on who will or won't run in 2024," he told the Post.

Another crucial swing state that the Republicans are interested in flipping back from blue to red is Arizona. Lisa Karlovsky, Arizona Chapter Chair of the RJC told the Post that she "absolutely" believes that President Trump should run in 2024. "He is and will be the head of the Republican party, even though the mainstream media would like everyone to believe otherwise," she told the Post. "Trump’s popularity remains quite high and I believe it will continue to soar as the American people continue to witness the catastrophic policies of the Biden-Harris administration, such as Keystone Pipeline job killer, and re-entering in the disastrous Iran Nuclear Deal.”

Stephen Fiske is the Chairman of the US-Israel political action committee. Like Karlovsky, he believes that the former president is the right person to be the next nominee – but he isn’t sure if Trump would actually decide to run.

“Trump's announcement, if just simply posturing or real, is welcome news to American Jews, who prioritize Israel,” said Fiske. “Even if he decides to be the face of the Republican Party and just support primary and general election candidates, that too will be viewed as a positive by the growing Republicans Jewish base.”

“There's no doubt a growing percentage of the Jewish community would prefer that Trump runs in 2024,” Fiske added. “He has proven beyond a doubt his friendship and support to the American Jewish community here in the US and Israel.”

Fiske, a South Florida realtor, noted that Trump received over 40% of the Sunshine State's Jewish vote.

“More American Jews and friends of American Jews will clearly see this and unequivocally gravitate towards Trump or a surrogate if he chooses one to replace him,” he continued. “For all of Trump’s idiosyncrasies, he has been historical in his support of the State of Israel, and that has not gone unnoticed.” He noted that Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and recognized sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and facilitated normalization between Israel and four Arab and majority Muslim nations. “Jewish Americans will vote for Trump as actions speak louder than anything else,” said Fiske.