Turkey’s president bashes Biden admin as being “arm-in-arm” with terrorists

Turkey singled out US White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk in the recent attack by Erdogan on the Biden administration.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 14:14
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to media after attending Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey August 7, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER/FILE PHOTO)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to media after attending Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey August 7, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER/FILE PHOTO)
Incendiary comments by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slamming US officials as being linked to “terrorists” came after Turkey held high-level meetings with Moscow.
Turkey opposes the US role in eastern Syria where the US helped the local Syrian Democratic Forces defeat ISIS. Ankara’s ruling party, which has backed extremists in northern Syria and has ethnically cleansed Kurds, Christians, and Yazidis, has frequently bashed the US in the past. 
Turkey singled out US White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk in the recent attack by Erdogan on the Biden administration. Daily Sabah in Turkey, which is pro-AKP, said that Erdogan was “speaking to reporters on his way back from Sochi, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday," Erdogan said. "McGurk supports terrorism and has ‘almost become the PKK/YPG/PYD’s manager."
Erdogan went on to say that “it deeply disturbs me that this man is arm-in-arm with terrorists in an area where I’m fighting them.” The comments were reported in leading Turkish media, indicating that the ruling party wants the comments to be known widely.  
Turkey has slammed McGurk and Biden in the past. During the US election campaign in 2020 Ankara and its media, which is almost all linked to the ruling party, often slammed Biden and was openly pro-Trump. Turkey’s ruler Erdogan had close relations with Trump and often tried to use media to get favors from the US, such as trying to portray the SDF as linked to “Antifa” during riots in the US.  
In 2018 Turkey accused the US of training terrorists in eastern Syria. When Ankara uses the term “terrorists” it frequently refers to Kurdish political groups on the far-left. There is no evidence of any “terrorism” by these groups in Syria.
Brett McGurk, U.S. envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Amman, Jordan, November 6, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/MUHAMMAD HAMED)Brett McGurk, U.S. envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Amman, Jordan, November 6, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/MUHAMMAD HAMED)
The US views HTS, a group linked to Al Qaeda which has worked with Turkey in Idlib province, as being a terrorist group similar to ISIS. The US has also sanctioned Ahrar al-Sharqiya, a Turkey-backed extremist group, for abuses in October 2019 when Turkey invaded and occupied part of northern Syria. 
This means that both Turkey and the US appear to accuse each other of backing terrorists. The main difference is that groups like Ahrar al-Sharqiya and HTS have engaged in terrorizing activities against civilians, crushing dissent, and murdering and harassing minorities and women. The US-backed SDF has not engaged in documented terror attacks in eastern Syria.
Turkey claims the SDF is linked to the PKK, which both Turkey and the US view as a terrorist group. Turkey has invaded part of northern Iraq to fight what it claims is the PKK. Turkey has also launched numerous airstrikes on Yazidi minorities in Sinjar in Iraq, claiming it is fighting terrorism.
In one case, Ankara bombed a medical facility. It is unclear why Ankara’s claims to fight “terror” often coincide with bombing minorities in Iraq and Syria and carrying out attacks against Christian, Kurdish, and Yazidi minorities.  
The recent comments attacking McGurk, a key member of the Biden administration’s Middle East team, is designed to create a divide with Washington and to showcase Ankara’s close relations with Moscow. Ankara appears to be ditching any pretense it might work with the US now in Syria, using the usual bullying and hate rhetoric that underpins how Ankara treats the US. Ankara doesn’t use such language with Iran, Russia, or other authoritarian regimes it prefers.  
Under Erdogan, Turkey has drifted towards increased authoritarianism, suppressing minorities, women, LGBT rights activists, and the media. This also manifests itself in support for Hamas and anti-Israel and anti-US comments.
It is unclear if the US will respond to the incitement against McGurk and the US administration by Turkey, which claims to be a “NATO ally” of the United States.


Tags Terrorism Erdogan ISIS
