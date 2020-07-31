Twitter reveals fresh details about July 15 breach

It appears that a group of unknown hackers used clever social engineering technique called "spear-phishing" to gain access to company's internal network, according to ABC news. "The social engineering that occurred on July 15, 2020, targeted a small number of employees through a phone spear phishing attack," said the official statement posted in Twitter's blog. A social engineering attack is often portrayed as a carefully planned an executed use of psychological manipulation techniques used by scammers. In this case, employees were personally targeted by using spear fishing. The hackers were allegedly after specific employees who had access to account support tools used by Twitter's support teams. However, in order to successfully carry out their plans the attackers also needed to gain knowledge of employee credentials, which enabled them to access to the more sensitive entrails of the company's network. Twitter's statement suggested that the attackers knew who to target, as not all employees have the necessary permissions.Eventually, the anonymous attackers managed to disrupt 130 Twitter accounts, gaining access to 36 user inboxes.