The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Two men arrested in Switzerland for visiting the Vienna attacker in July

Swiss authorities have said the two men were "obviously friends" of the attacker and had met in person, but did not say when.

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 8, 2020 16:40
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The two men arrested in the Swiss town of Winterthur near Zurich last week over possible links to a jihadist shooting attack in Vienna on Nov. 2 visited the attacker in July and he may have visited the Zurich region, Swiss media reported on Sunday.
The reports shed a further spotlight on the once prominent industrial centre near Zurich, where officials say a now-shuttered mosque attracted preachers who espoused "hate speech". A man dubbed the "Emir of Winterthur was sentenced to 50 months in jail in September for recruiting for Islamic State.
Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag said the two men, aged 18 and 24, travelled to Vienna between July 16 and July 20 to meet the future attacker in an unknown location, citing "two well-informed people".
The paper also said the gunman, who was shot dead by police after killing four people in the centre of the Austrian capital, may have travelled to the canton of Zurich at some point between July 21 and Nov. 2, citing the same two unnamed sources, which it did not specify further.
The SonntagsZeitung newspaper said the two men had visited the Vienna attacker this summer in his flat, without citing sources. "It is still completely unclear whether the two men simply visited the Vienna terrorist or whether they can be linked to the attack," the paper said.
Swiss authorities have said the two men were "obviously friends" of the attacker and had met in person, but did not say when.
The Zurich cantonal police declined to comment on the reports and Zurich prosecutors could not be reached.
Austria on Friday admitted "intolerable mistakes" in the handling of intelligence on the attacker.
Vienna police said people from Germany who were being monitored by German intelligence stayed in Austria in the summer and also met the attacker there. By Friday, Austria had arrested 15 people in connection with the attack.


Tags Islam Terrorism jihad Terror Attack vienna Terrorist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu has slandered Black Flag as agents of Iran - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ilan Manor Amid election fraud concerns: Could robots decide a US election? By ILAN MANOR
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by