Two more suspects linked to Vienna attack arrested - prosecutors

Authorities will seek court approval to put the 26-year-old into investigative custody, a spokeswoman for Vienna prosecutors said, confirming a report in the Krone newspaper.

"Traces of DNA from this person were found on the weapon," she said.

Another suspect was also arrested, she said, without giving details.

Police shot dead the 20-year-old gunman, whom Austrian authorities have described as an Islamist terrorist , during his rampage in the center of the Austrian capital in early November.