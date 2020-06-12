Ukraine leader cancels meetings, trips after wife tests positive for coronavirus

"Face-to-face meetings... are excluded in the coming days. Participation in mass events is also excluded, working trips outside the capital of Ukraine are cancelled," the press service said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Olena Zelenska said she had tested positive for coronavirus but her husband and their two children had tested negative.

"Today I received a positive test for coronavirus. Unexpected news. Especially considering that I and my family continue to follow all the rules - masks, gloves, a minimum of contacts," Zelenska wrote on Facebook.

She said she felt well and was not hospitalised, but was isolating from her husband and children.

Ukraine has reported 29,753 coronavirus cases, including 870 deaths.