The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

UN: North Korean women faced torture, rape, malnourishment in detention

North Korea did not immediately react to the report but it has previously called criticism over its human rights record a "plot to overthrow" its regime.

By REUTERS  
JULY 28, 2020 11:49
NORTH KOREAN leader Kim Jong Un visits the construction site of the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort in North Korea. (photo credit: KCNA/ REUTERS)
NORTH KOREAN leader Kim Jong Un visits the construction site of the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort in North Korea.
(photo credit: KCNA/ REUTERS)
North Korean women detained in prison camps suffered from torture, rape and other forms of "multiple and serious" violence by security and police officials, a UN human rights report said on Tuesday, citing accounts from over 100 women.
The women, detained between 2009 and 2019 after failing to flee the country, recounted in interviews with U.N. investigators in Seoul after their release, how they were deprived of food, sleep, daylight and fresh air while in the detention centers and prison camps.
Many also said in the report titled "I Still Feel The Pain" that they were subjected to torture, invasive body searches, forced abortions and even rape by authorities there. All of the women eventually managed to defect to South Korea.
"I did not sleep and worked because I did not want to be beaten. It was excruciating to a level that I even attempted to commit suicide," one woman was quoted as saying.
North Korea did not immediately react to the report but it has previously called criticism over its human rights record a "plot to overthrow" its regime.
Another woman recalled one of her first nights in detention in 2010 when she was raped by an officer.
"He threatened that ... I would be humiliated if I rejected him. He even told me he could help me to be released sooner if I did as he said," she said.
Gathering information in isolated North Korea is notoriously difficult, and the report acknowledged the lack of access to the country limited the agency's ability to verify the interviewees' accounts.
Daniel Collinge, a UN human rights officer who co-authored the report, said the project was aimed at putting pressure on Pyongyang to improve the situation, while urging other countries not to deport defectors who risk their lives to achieve freedom and prosperity.
South Korea's Moon Jae-in government, which is trying to improve ties with the North, recently came under criticism after revoking the licenses of defector groups and banning their campaigns to send anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border.


Tags north korea South Korea abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wanted: Leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu heading for elections? By JEFF BARAK
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by