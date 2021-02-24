The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Blinken: US to run for UNHRC seat, abolish anti-Israel bias

"We urge the Human Rights Council to look at how it conducts its business. That includes its disproportionate focus on Israel."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
FEBRUARY 24, 2021 13:27
Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021. (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
(photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
The United States plans to run for a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday as he decried the 47-member body's bias against Israel and called for Agenda Item 7 to be abolished.
"I’m pleased to announce the United States will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term," Blinken said as he spoke at the virtual high-level meeting of the 46th session which opened Monday and ends on March 23.
Former US president Donald Trump exited the UNHRC in 2018, abandoning the US seat, to protest the council's bias against Israel, which is the subject of more resolutions than any other country. 
US President Joe Biden rejoined the council, but as a participant and not a voting member. It can regain its seat only through annual elections before the UN General Assembly in New York.
"We humbly ask for the support of all UN member states in our bid to return to a seat in this body," Blinken said.
He lauded the UNHRC for its important work in highlighting global human rights abuses, but chastised it for its treatment of Israel.
"We urge the Human Rights Council to look at how it conducts its business. That includes its disproportionate focus on Israel," Blinken said.
"We need to eliminate Agenda Item 7 and treat the human rights situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories the same way as this body handles any other country," he said.
Since its inception, the US has pushed to eliminate a council mandate to debate alleged Israeli human rights abuses against the Palestinians at every session under agenda Item 7. Such alleged abuses against all other countries are debated under Agenda Item 4. There is no other country for which there is a standing agenda item.


Tags United Nations Israeli Palestinian Conflict unhrc Antony Blinken
