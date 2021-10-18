US and Israel to make skies and ground safer for first responders

One nation is a sprawling world power of 330 million people, divided into innumerable federal, state and municipal jurisdictions, almost all with their own police forces, fire departments and ambulance services. The other nation is a sliver of land populated by nine million people, where all emergency calls are handled through three telephone numbers.
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
The United States and Israel, though, are combining their technologies to ensure that first responders, under increasing assault in America, are better prepared to handle whatever comes their way.
The Israel-US Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Homeland Security program is a joint initiative funded by the US Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate and the Israel Ministry of Public Security. Its goal is to foster strategic partnerships between companies in both countries for joint product development.
BIRD recently handed out $1.5 million in grant funding for a pair of collaborative projects, including a partnership between CentralSquare Technologies of Lake Mary, Florida and Carbyne of Tel Aviv to develop real-time, multi-media emergency call communications for public safety and first responders.