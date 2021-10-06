The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BIRD to Invest $1.5. in two homeland security projects

Among the projects that the Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development Foundation has funded includes mid-air conflict management and communications for first responders.

By ZEV STUB  
OCTOBER 6, 2021 18:41
The Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation has awarded funding to two homeland security projects, each between a US and an Israeli company. The projects are selected by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T), the Israel Ministry of Public Security (MOPS), and are approved by the BIRD Foundation’s Board of Governors.
In addition to the grants from BIRD, the projects will access private sector funding, boosting the total value of the projects to approximately $3.5 million.
The projects approved for grants are:
Ciconia (Ness Ziona, Israel) and Sagetech Avionics (White Salmon, Washington) will develop a mid-air conflict management and collision avoidance system for first responder aerial platforms.
Carbyne (Tel-Aviv, Israel) and CentralSquare Technologies (Lake Mary, Florida) will develop real-time multi-media emergency call (911) communications for public safety and first responders.
Since 2016, DHS S&T and MOPS have partnered to fund technology collaboration between US and Israeli R&D companies, addressing the homeland security needs of both countries and demonstrating significant commercial potential. This joint research effort supports technologies in the areas of Cyber Crime, Critical Infrastructure and Public Facilities, Safe and Secure Cities, Border Protection, Unmanned Aerial Systems, and Advanced Technologies for First Responders.
“Based on the completion of a thorough and professional review process, we have selected two new innovative projects that will aid emergency and rescue forces in Israel and in the US," said Dr. Gad Frishman, Chief Scientist at the Ministry of Public Security. "As we embark on the sixth year of the BIRD HLS program, we are hopeful that we will see a positive return on our investment. Some of the technologies developed as a result of this program are already providing capabilities that aid in a more efficient emergency management.”


