The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Was there a shooting in a Texas Six Flags?

Although several users on Twitter claimed that an active shooter situation occurred at Arlington's Six Flags Resort, police have yet to be able to confirm the report and are still investigating.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
MARCH 20, 2021 08:01
The Texas Giant roller coaster ride is seen at the Six Flags Over Texas amusement park in Arlington (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE STONE)
The Texas Giant roller coaster ride is seen at the Six Flags Over Texas amusement park in Arlington
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE STONE)
Police officers were called to the scene of the Six Flags amusement park in Arlington, Texas on Friday after several users on Twitter reported seeing someone shooting a gun at the famous attraction, but police have seemingly yet to find if this was a true report or not.
The Arlington Police Department (APD) reportedly confirmed that there is no active shooter on the scene after finding that no one was injured and no shooting as described by social media users could be found. 
However, according to Media Entertainment Arts Worldwide (MEAWW), photographs began circulating onlince of people hiding from the shooter, who shot his gun several times in the parking lot. APD has yet to release a statement about whether or not it has made any arrests, but it did say that a vehicle has been "detained in the parking lot" of the park.
Arlington Police later stated that it would continue to look into the suspected active shooter scene, but it has yet to find any substantial evidence on the matter.
They clarified that the situation "is under control."
The operator of the amusement park, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, said it will reopen its theme park in Mexico starting Thursday, and both of its California properties to the public on April 3.
The company, known for roller coaster rides such as the El Toro, Batman the Ride and Bizarro, said the parks will operate at reduced attendance levels, in accordance with state reopening guidelines for theme parks and extensive safety measures will be implemented.
The move comes a day after Walt Disney Co said it will reopen two theme parks in California on April 30 to a limited number of guests, over a year after they closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arlington, Texas-based Six Flags Entertainment was also forced to shut some parks in 2020 and operate others at minimum capacity as rising COVID-19 cases prompted restrictions across the country.
That forced the theme park operator to cut its full-time workforce by about 10% in October. However, the company last month said it would hire thousands of workers this year as it prepares to reopen the theme parks.


Tags shooting texas park Six Flags
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The High Court was right to allow Israelis into the country to vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's election campaigns lack the big ideas of the past

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Why Israel’s anti-vax party is a cautionary tale

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Why fake news is a major danger for healthy public discourse

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert: Merav Michaeli is the change Israel needs in 2021

 By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by