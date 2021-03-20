Was there a shooting in a Texas Six Flags?

The Arlington Police Department (APD) reportedly confirmed that there is no active shooter on the scene after finding that no one was injured and no shooting as described by social media users could be found.

However, according to Media Entertainment Arts Worldwide (MEAWW), photographs began circulating onlince of people hiding from the shooter, who shot his gun several times in the parking lot. APD has yet to release a statement about whether or not it has made any arrests, but it did say that a vehicle has been "detained in the parking lot" of the park.

Arlington Police later stated that it would continue to look into the suspected active shooter scene, but it has yet to find any substantial evidence on the matter.

They clarified that the situation "is under control."

