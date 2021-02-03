The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Washington Wizards launch Hebrew Instagram for Deni Avdija's Israeli fans

Yaron Talpaz, formerly the chief marketing officer for the Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball club, will lead the Wizards’ Hebrew coverage, the team said in a news release.

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA  
FEBRUARY 3, 2021 04:20
Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) at Barclays Center.
Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) at Barclays Center.
(photo credit: WENDELL CRUZ-USA TODAY SPORTS)
The Washington Wizards are all in on Deni Avdija content.
The team, which made Avdija the highest-ever Israeli NBA draft pick last year, now has an Instagram account in Hebrew to cater to Israeli fans. It’s a first for an NBA team and adds to the team’s Hebrew Twitter account.

Adding to its Hebrew media blitz, the team will also launch a Wizraeli podcast to “feature interviews with Wizards personnel and voices from around the NBA and Israel.” The first episode will include Avdija and former Israeli NBA player Omri Casspi.
“We are committed to growing the game of basketball and connecting fans all over the world, so expanding our reach in Israel with the addition of Deni is a perfect opportunity to extend our global efforts,” said Jim Van Stone, president of the Monumental Sports & Entertainment group, which owns the Wizards.
Avdija, 20, is averaging 6.6 points and 2 assists per game in his rookie season.


