WATCH: Italian media releases first footage of cable car disaster

Italian media on Wednesday published the first video documentation of the disastrous cable car crash that took place in northern Italy last month, which resulted in the deaths of 14 people, including an Israeli family of five.



Al Tg3 un documento esclusivo della cabina della funivia del Mottarone, prima della caduta, agli atti dell'inchiesta sul disastro costato la vita a 14 persone. Le immagini per il loro contenuto potrebbero urtare la sensibilità di alcuni pic.twitter.com/en6MHCfS00 June 16, 2021 The video shows the cable car disconnecting, losing control and falling into the forest.

Eitan Biran, the five-year-old Israeli who was the lone survivor of the crash, was discharged from the hospital last week after being admitted and treated for 18 days.

Medical sources said his condition had greatly improved and that his recovery is expected to take another 2 months, though the psychological damage of losing his family will likely remain long after he is physically healed.

“He is slowly learning what happened from his relatives and from the psychologists who are supporting him,” said Cristina Pigna, a lawyer hired by Eitan’s aunt Aya Biran, according to Italian daily La Stampa.

“He has found out about the consequences of the tragedy in the manner agreed upon by doctors, specialists and family members. We are talking about a long and delicate process.”