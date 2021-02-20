The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

What challenges does the Uighur ethnic movement face?

China has a long history of discrimination but the world also has a role to play.

By BURHAN ULUYOL  
FEBRUARY 20, 2021 21:13
An ethnic Uighur demonstrator wears a mask as she attends a protest against China in front of the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul (photo credit: HUSEYIN ALDEMIR/REUTERS)
An ethnic Uighur demonstrator wears a mask as she attends a protest against China in front of the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul
(photo credit: HUSEYIN ALDEMIR/REUTERS)
The Xinjiang autonomous region in China is facing the worst kind of cultural and ethnic genocide. There is a long history of dissonance between the indigenous ethnic Uighur and Chinese authorities. The Chinese government refuses to categorize Uighurs as an indigenous population and describe Uighurs as a regional minority. One among China’s 55 ethnic minorities, Uighurs are a Turkic ethnic group originating from central and eastern Asia. China is facing criticism and worldwide condemnation over its harsh treatment of Uighur Muslims.
A Uighur-Kazakh citizen, Gulbahar Jelilova, reported that she was ruthlessly beaten and raped while in custody. Stew Chao, a journalist working with Al Jazeera, reported that Abduveli Ayup – a prominent Uighur writer, activist and Uighur-language defender – was put in a detention center and later brutally tortured. Evidence suggests that China is systematically targeting Uighur Muslims through a state-planned birth-control process.
Zumrat Dawut and Kalbinur Sidik, who survived Chinese detention camps, said Uighur women who conceive more than three children are forcefully sterilized. Women survivors from these camps say they were beaten, raped and given mysterious injections. A study of concentration-camp survivors suggest that Chinese authorities have adopted brutal methods to stop new Uighur births. Forced pregnancy checks, medications that stop menstruation, forced abortions, sterilizations, IUDs, and unidentified injections are given to Uighur women by Chinese officials.
Person-to-person outreach suggests that people who were imprisoned and kept in so-called “education camps” experienced the worst kind of brutalities. People are mercilessly beaten, tortured and interrogated. Authorities beat them ruthlessly, torture them with electric shocks, and pull off their nails. They are accused of crimes they never committed. Muslims in Xinjiang not only face physical carnage but are degraded psychologically as well. Uighur Muslim minorities confined in camps have been forced to criticize their faith and basic Islamic values. They are forced to recite Communist Party propaganda and criticize Islam as part of the indoctrination process.
Chinese authorities claim that these camps have benefited millions of workers through educational and vocational training. However, according to testimony from survivors, these camps are the worst places as far as human-rights violations are concerned. Uighur Muslims are detained unlawfully for inconsequential matters like publishing a story 10 years in the past or learning the Koran and its interpretations long ago. Some survivors from detention camps revealed that they were detained because of traveling abroad, and some have been detained just on charges of learning Uighur history.

POLITICAL ANALYSTS believe the situation in Xinjiang is gruesome and that the response from the global community is grossly insufficient. Countries around the world don’t want to affect their ties with economically powerful China. However, recently MPs in the United Kingdom voiced protests against human rights violations in Xinjiang and urged officials and athletes to respond by not taking part in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. For the last few years, Chinese atrocities and human-rights violations have increased.
A strong international response is required to push back China’s attack on human dignity. US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his commitment to counter China on human-rights abuses and raised the issue during his first phone call as president with Xi Jinping. This is a sign of hope for the Uighur movement.
The Uighur movement has received attention and support from Western governments, which has internationalized the issue. Support from different communities, organizations and individuals has improved the movement. Since 1949, China has used a policy of racial discrimination, mass killings and imprisonment under the pretext of national security. China, meanwhile, politicizes its investments and mutual cooperation with other countries to get its political goals fulfilled.
It seems as if China bought the silence of many countries by using Chinese money. Countries need to open their diplomatic gates so that the Chinese state evolves a political architecture that will allow the Uighurs to maintain their identity and peacefully co-exist. China needs to rethink its policies and bring about political changes that accommodative its minority nationalities.
The Uighur movement seems to have lost momentum under Chinese repression. At the same time, international campaigns for Uighur rights and possible independence have become increasingly vocal and well-organized. The Uighur community survives among a diaspora that is spread across central Asia and Europe. Supporters and activists need financial help, however. The Xinjiang independence movement needs guidance and international support. It is very clear that China has an economic choke hold on the Muslim world and is fearful of paying even lip service to the Uighur cause.
Dr. Burhan Uluyol is an associate professor at the Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, a Uighur activist and author of four books and 60 journal articles.


Tags Muslims China Uyghur
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government transparency is crucial in a democracy - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by