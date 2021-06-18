The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
What Iran’s media is saying about its elections

Iran’s media is excited about the elections. Tasnim News has asked whether the polling stations should be kept open until 2am.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JUNE 18, 2021 23:24
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech during a virtual meeting in Tehran, Iran May 27, 2021. (photo credit: OFFICIAL KHAMENEI WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech during a virtual meeting in Tehran, Iran May 27, 2021.
(photo credit: OFFICIAL KHAMENEI WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iran’s media is covering its elections intensely. Iran’s elections are widely seen as controlled by the far-right Ayatollah-led regime such that the people do not have a real choice and that Ebrahim Raeisi will likely win. The judiciary head is called a “principlist” by supporters, as opposed to a “reformer.” For most western media, that means he is a hardliner.  
Polls opened in the morning and there are some 60 million eligible voters. Press TV noted “polls opened across the country at 07:00 am local time on Friday, June 18, and will run until 05:00 pm. Voting can be extended until 12:00 am on Saturday, and for two more hours then, if necessary.” Several candidates dropped out before the vote and many popular figures were banned from running. Others contesting the elections included Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, Abdolnasser Hemmeti and Mohsen Rezaei. Hemmeti is an academic and economist. Rezaei is a key figure and former IRGC head.  
Iran’s media is excited about the elections. Tasnim News has asked whether the polling stations should be kept open until 2am. This is because pro-government media want to increase the turnout. Low turnout has harmed Iran’s regime in recent years by making it seem no one cares about elections and don’t trust the regime. Iranians who protest the regime have been executed in recent years. Over the last decade and a half there have also been several mass protests in Iran.  
Tasnim media calls the elections “glorious” and critiqued the West. It claimed there was a new “wave” of support for the elections. It claims that “counter-revolutionaries” tried to reduce turnout. However, it does appear that there have been boycotts of the elections in the Kurdish region. Tasnim says “Sunnis” turned out to vote in some other areas. The pro-government media says there have not been many election violations.  
At Fars News, the pro-government channel has noted that some people claim there are a lack of voting booths in some parts. Of the country and the channel critiqued the fact that mobile medical voting boxes were not provided to hospitals. There was an interruption of voting in Yasuj in the southwest, one report noted.   
Some social media users tweeted photos of what they said were Jewish and Zaroastrian voters in Iran. The photos appeared to show Christian priests also at a poll.  
Critics say the elections are a sham and that the far-right is being entrenched in power. If in 2009 there was hope for reform when Mir-Hossein Mousavi ran, today there appears to be less hope. Mousavi, whose supporters rallied when he lost and claimed there was fraud, used the cover green in his campaign and has been under house arrest for years. It appears that any real attempt to change the system in Iran ends in house arrest or execution.  


