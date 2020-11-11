White supremacist arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Democrats

A white supremacist man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly threatening to kill Democrats , protesters and members of federal law enforcement agencies.

He reportedly made the threats while echoing President Donald Trump ’s false claims of a stolen election. And he referenced “the Jew Senator from Jew York,” presumably referring to New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, who is Jewish.

On Tuesday, the FBI arrested Brian Maiorana, 54, from Staten Island, for a series of social media posts in which he advocated “extermination of anyone that claims to be democrat…as well as their family members,” according to a federal complaint. Most of the social media posts cited in the complaint were posted in recent days as ballots were being counted.

“Soap Box, Ballot Box…that was fraudulently stolen from us, Now Cartridge Box,” he wrote on November 8, in a reference to ammunition. The same day, he posted, “All right thinking people need to hit the streets while these scumbags are celebrating and start blowing them away.”

On November 8, he also posted about “The Turner Diaries,” a novel that describes a white supremacist takeover of the United States and the killing of minorities. The book has been popular among white supremacists and inspired the Oklahoma City bombing.

He had a semiautomatic gun and ammunition at home, according to the FBI.

“The Turner Diaries must come to life,” he posted. “We blow up the FBI building for real. All the alphabet agencies assassination will become the new normal now…that the electoral process is finished.”