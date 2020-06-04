WJC condemns killing of George Floyd as 'horrific racist act'

The World Jewish Congress condemned the killing of George Floyd as a "horrific racist act" on Wednesday, calling on protesters to keep the demonstrations nonviolent while "expressing their legitimate anger."Floyd, an African-American man, was shown in a widely shared bystander video on May 25 being pinned to the ground by a white Minneapolis police officer by way of a knee to the neck, handcuffed, lying face down, groaning for help and repeatedly saying, "Please, I can't breathe," before becoming motionless. He died in hospital shortly thereafter. "Like most Americans, I was sickened by the sight of a Minneapolis police officer murdering a young African-American man in a horrific racist act reminiscent of the worst moments in our nation’s history," said World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder. "But the answer to racism and bigotry must never be rampant violence. I join leaders on all sides of the political spectrum in calling for calm as we must all work to heal our nation and bring all Americans, black and white, Jewish, Christian and Muslim, together."The release of the video immediately sparked grief and outrage across the United States. Peaceful protests have unraveled into nightly riots in Minneapolis. The demonstrations, accompanied by looting and vandalism, have spread into other US cities as well, including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Washington, among many others - long after the officer being held responsible was fired from the police force and, on May 29, arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter."At the same time, while I of course understand and share the anger at the brutal killing of George Floyd, I am appalled by the unrestrained violence that threatens to tear our nation apart," Lauder added. "In the spirit of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, we must all bear in mind that nonviolent protest, not looting and destruction, is the only legitimate way for all those who wish to affect our national agenda to take part in a sober, bipartisan eradication of racism, antisemitism, and other hatreds in American society."
Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.
