Woman defies 1 in 50 million odds, pregnant with two babies in two wombs

Kelly Fairhurst, 28, thought she was expecting twins the way most do, two babies in one womb, but doctors revealed that she defied 1 in 50 million odds and was carrying two babies, each in its own womb. During her 12 week ultrasound she was told she has uterus didelphys, which a condition that causes a woman to have two wombs.“With my second baby they said that I might have a bicornuate uterus, which means it’s not fully formed. So when I went for this scan, I was really surprised to learn that I have two of them,” she told the Sun. According to the Mayo Clinic, uterus didelphys can often cause no symptoms, but the condition can cause complications, such as kidney abnormalities, infertility, miscarriage or premature birth.The Sun reported that Fairhurst’s first child was born eight weeks premature and her younger child was born six weeks premature.“The twins could be identical. The condition itself is quite rare but they went on to tell me that it was a one in a 50m chance for me to conceive twins in each womb,” Fairhurst told the Sun. “I just thought, ‘God, that’s a shock.’ It makes you feel incredibly grateful that this has happened to you and you get to have two amazing babies.”Prof. Asthma Khalil, an expert in obstetrics at St George’s hospital in London, told The Guardian that the condition is very rare, but that “a lot of women who have abnormalities in the uterus don’t know.” Khalil confirmed that what Fairhurst told the Sun is true, it could be possible that the twins are identical. “It can happen. The egg and sperm, at a very early stage, they split into two, so it depends which egg attaches to which uterus,” Kahlil told The Guardian.Fairhurst and her boyfriend Joshua Boundy, 34, reside in the United Kingdom and already have two daughters.