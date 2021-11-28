The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
World leaders, officials wish Jews a happy Hanukkah

Leaders and government figures around the world wished Jews a happy Hanukkah.

By NATAN KHODORKOVSKY
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 22:42
Lighting of the Hanukkah menorah (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Lighting of the Hanukkah menorah
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
World leaders and government officials around the globe wished the Jewish people a 'chag sameach' on Sunday, the first night of Hanukkah.
US President Joe Biden said in a tweet: "Jill and I send our warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Hanukkah in the United States and around the world. May this festival of lights bring blessings upon you and your loved ones for happiness and health. Happy Hanukkah!"
Former president Barack Obama said, "From our family to yours, Happy Hanukkah and Chag Sameach! Over the next eight days, may we celebrate the many blessings in our own lives, and be reminded of the enduring power of hope."
Happy Hanukkah! May this festival bring hope to build back a brighter future -- and may we all remember that "a little bit of light pushes away a lot of darkness." Chag Sameach, from my family to yours, tweeted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
"Hanukkah is a time to reflect on life’s blessings — and as Canadians, we have so much to be thankful for," Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said. "To all Jewish Canadians who are celebrating over the next eight days, Sophie and I wish you a blessed and joyful Hanukkah. Chag Hanukkah Sameach."
A DREIDEL made of Christmas lights sits on the sidewalk along Fifth Avenue in New York City earlier this month. (credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)A DREIDEL made of Christmas lights sits on the sidewalk along Fifth Avenue in New York City earlier this month. (credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
The prime minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, said, "A very happy Chanukah to Jewish people in the UK and around the world who will be lighting the menorah this week. Chag Sameach!"
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his regards to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Israelis and the world's Jews, tweeting, "Hanukkah Sameach Prime Minister @naftalibennett, to you and to the friendly people of Israel, and the Jewish people around the world observing the 8-day festival of lights."
Israeli-Druze diplomat Lorena Khateeb tweeted her Hanukkah wishes from the World Expo in Dubai: "Lighting the first #Hanukkah candle in the Israeli pavilion @IsraelExpoDubai - bringing light to the world together, Israelis and Emiratis... this is what peace looks like."


