World leaders, officials wish Jews a happy Hanukkah

World leaders and government officials around the globe wished the Jewish people a 'chag sameach' on Sunday, the first night of Hanukkah.
US President Joe Biden said in a tweet: "Jill and I send our warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Hanukkah in the United States and around the world. May this festival of lights bring blessings upon you and your loved ones for happiness and health. Happy Hanukkah!"
Jill and I send our warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Hanukkah in the United States and around the world. May this festival of lights bring blessings upon you and your loved ones for happiness and health. Happy Hanukkah!— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 28, 2021
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}
Former president Barack Obama said, "From our family to yours, Happy Hanukkah and Chag Sameach! Over the next eight days, may we celebrate the many blessings in our own lives, and be reminded of the enduring power of hope."
From our family to yours, Happy Hanukkah and Chag Sameach! Over the next eight days, may we celebrate the many blessings in our own lives, and be reminded of the enduring power of hope.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 28, 2021
Happy Hanukkah! May this festival bring hope to build back a brighter future -- and may we all remember that "a little bit of light pushes away a lot of darkness." Chag Sameach, from my family to yours, tweeted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Happy Hanukkah! May this festival bring hope to build back a brighter future -- and may we all remember that "a little bit of light pushes away a lot of darkness." Chag Sameach, from my family to yours. pic.twitter.com/YwdHyJN0CO— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 28, 2021
"Hanukkah is a time to reflect on life’s blessings — and as Canadians, we have so much to be thankful for," Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said. "To all Jewish Canadians who are celebrating over the next eight days, Sophie and I wish you a blessed and joyful Hanukkah. Chag Hanukkah Sameach."
Hanukkah is a time to reflect on life’s blessings - and as Canadians, we have so much to be thankful for. To all Jewish Canadians who are celebrating over the next eight days, Sophie and I wish you a blessed and joyful Hanukkah. Chag Hanukkah Sameach. https://t.co/JWCg6gyEYm pic.twitter.com/HOZmpw9LPd— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 28, 2021
The prime minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, said, "A very happy Chanukah to Jewish people in the UK and around the world who will be lighting the menorah this week. Chag Sameach!"
A very happy Chanukah to Jewish people in the UK and around the world who will be lighting the menorah this week.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 28, 2021
Chag Sameach! pic.twitter.com/6aGp5Bq43u
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his regards to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Israelis and the world's Jews, tweeting, "Hanukkah Sameach Prime Minister @naftalibennett, to you and to the friendly people of Israel, and the Jewish people around the world observing the 8-day festival of lights."
Hanukkah Sameach Prime Minister @naftalibennett, to you and to the friendly people of Israel, and the Jewish people around the world observing the 8-day festival of lights.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2021
Israeli-Druze diplomat Lorena Khateeb tweeted her Hanukkah wishes from the World Expo in Dubai: "Lighting the first #Hanukkah candle in the Israeli pavilion @IsraelExpoDubai - bringing light to the world together, Israelis and Emiratis... this is what peace looks like."
Lighting the first #Hanukkah candle in the Israeli pavilion @IsraelExpoDubai - bringing light to the world together, Israelis and Emiratis this is what peace looks like pic.twitter.com/4mLJkOpIfn— Lorena Khateeb | لورينا خطيب (@kh_lorena) November 28, 2021