World reacts to Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

"We don't want a single, innocent Afghan civilian to be injured or killed as we take charge," the official told Reuters. Multiple nations worldwide have reacted to the alarming news.

United States

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that embassy staff in Kabul are leaving the facility and moving to the airport.

US diplomats were being ferried by helicopters to the city's airport, where US troops are being flown in to provide security amid an exodus of Americans and their local allies and other foreigners in the face of the militants' lightning advance.

Sources told Reuters that most US staff would be evacuated from Kabul in the coming day or two.

"We're working to make sure that our personnel are safe and secure. We're relocating the men and women of our embassy to a location at the airport," Blinken said.

More US forces had been sent in to get US officials out of the country "in a safe and orderly fashion" while maintaining a "core diplomatic presence," Blinken added.

The United States is unlikely to change its military strategy in Kabul unless the Taliban impact the evacuation of the embassy.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Afghan forces have simply been unable to defend the country, that it was not in the interests of the United States to remain in Afghanistan.

Blinken said Washington had invested billions of dollars over four US administrations in Afghan government forces, giving them advantages over the Taliban, but they have failed to beat back the Taliban's advance.

"The fact of the matter is we’ve seen that force has been unable to defend the country," Blinken said. "And that has happened more quickly than we anticipated."

Blinken stated that the US told the Taliban that there would be a "swift and decisive response" if it interfered with US personnel.

NATO

NATO is maintaining its diplomatic presence in Kabul and helping to keep the city's airport running, a NATO official told Reuters on Sunday as Taliban insurgents entered the Afghan capital.

"NATO is constantly assessing developments in Afghanistan," the official said, adding the security of the alliance's personnel was paramount and NATO would continue to adjust as necessary.

The official did not respond to questions on whether NATO planned to hold a crisis meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday and said they expected to take power within days.

After almost two decades, NATO this summer completed military operations in Afghanistan and withdrew most troops from the country.

The alliance still operates a diplomatic representation in Kabul. A NATO spokesperson on Friday declined to provide details on the representation, citing security concerns, in response to a Reuters request.

Headquartered in Brussels, NATO also serves as a forum to coordinate national measures in Afghanistan, such as the evacuation of citizens that was discussed by NATO ambassadors on Friday.

United Kingdom

Britain's parliament will be recalled from its summer recess on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, it posted on Twitter on Sunday.

"The Speaker has granted a request from the Government to recall the House at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday 18 August, in relation to the situation in Afghanistan," the House of Commons account tweeted.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will also convene an emergency meeting to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan, his Downing Street office said.

"The prime minister has convened a COBR meeting for later this afternoon to discuss the situation in Afghanistan," a spokesperson said.

Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab on Sunday said he was deeply concerned about the future of Afghanistan and called on the Taliban insurgents to end violence as they entered the capital city Kabul.

"Shared my deep concerns about the future for Afghanistan with FM Qureshi," Raab wrote on Twitter, referring to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

"Agreed it is critical that the international community is united in telling the Taliban that the violence must end and human rights must be protected."

The UK Foreign Office said that they have reduced diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, but their ambassador remains in Kabul. They also said they are doing all they can to enable the remaining British nationals who want to leave Afghanistan to do so.

Russia

The Russian embassy in Afghanistan's capital Kabul sees no threat from developments in the city and no need to evacuate at the moment, TASS state news agency reported on Sunday.

Russia is ready to cooperate with Afghanistan's interim government, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, citing a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Kabul.

The spokesman for the embassy, which earlier said there was no immediate need to evacuate the Afghan capital, also said Russia was taking part in political contacts in Afghanistan, according to Interfax.

"The situation in Kabul is a bit tense but there is no war in the city," the Russian embassy told TASS.

The Taliban on Sunday pledged to guarantee safety for the Russian embassy in Kabul.

"We have good relations with Russia and our policy, in general, is to ensure safe conditions for operations of the Russian and other embassies," TASS quoted a Taliban official as saying.

The Russian foreign ministry said it was watching developments in Afghanistan and was in touch with the embassy, Russian news agencies reported.

Moscow does not yet recognize the Taliban insurgents as Afghanistan's new lawful authority, RIA state news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Sunday.

The ministry also told RIA that Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani was unlikely to head to Russia after leaving his country.

Canada

Canada on Sunday said it was temporarily suspending its diplomatic operations in Kabul and that its personnel were on their way back home, according to a statement, as Taliban insurgents appeared within days of taking over the city.

"The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly evolving and poses serious challenges to our ability to ensure the safety and security of our mission," Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in the statement. Canadian personnel "are now safely on their way back to Canada," he added.

Sweden

Sweden's embassy personnel in the Afghan capital Kabul will leave immediately and the evacuation is expected to be completed on Monday, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Sunday.

"All deployed staff will be out by tomorrow," Linde told a news conference. "The Swedish Migration Agency is working to bring home the locally employed staff."

Taliban forces patrol a street in Herat, Afghanistan August 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Germany

Germany on Sunday shuttered its embassy in Kabul and sped up preparations to evacuate its citizens and local helpers on Sunday as Taliban insurgents entered the Afghan capital.

"The security situation has deteriorated drastically. The German embassy Kabul is closed as of Aug. 15," the foreign office in Berlin said on its website.

According to diplomats, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas decided to move the embassy staff to the military part of Kabul airport where they are supposed to resume working.

At the same time, authorities in Berlin were speeding up efforts to evacuate German citizens as well as Afghans who used to work for the German military or other institutions.

A defense ministry spokesman did not confirm a report by tabloid Bild that two military planes were ordered to leave for Kabul later on Sunday.

Originally, several military evacuation flights were expected to depart on Monday, with the planes continuing to shuttle between Kabul and possibly the Uzbek capital Tashkent to fly out Germans and Afghans eligible for relocation to Germany.

Less than 100 Germans remain in Afghanistan beyond the government officials still working there, the foreign ministry in Berlin said on Friday.

It was still unclear on Sunday how many local helpers would be flown out.

United Arab Emirates

Emirates airline said a flight to Kabul on Sunday was diverted due to the temporary closure of the runway at the airport, while fellow Dubai state-owned carrier flydubai suspended services.

The Emirates Boeing 777-300 flight circled over the Afghanistan capital, aircraft tracking website FlightRadar24 showed, before returning to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

"We are monitoring developments around the situation in Afghanistan and are working closely with all the relevant authorities to ensure the safe operation of our services," an Emirates spokesperson said.

Flydubai said earlier that a Boeing 737 service to Kabul on Sunday returned to Dubai mid-flight and that the airline had suspended its services to the city until further notice.

Italy

The Italian embassy staff in Kabul will return to Rome on Sunday, the foreign ministry said.

A military aircraft will leave Kabul at 21:30 local time, a spokeswoman said, adding that most of the embassy staff had left the building on Saturday and are currently at the airport.

She declined to say whether the ambassador would be among those leaving on Sunday's flight and said it was premature to say that Italy had actually closed its embassy.

Netherlands

The Netherlands has moved its embassy in Kabul to a location close to the city's international airport as The Hague moves quickly to evacuate its remaining Afghan translators and local staff, a spokesman for the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, the Dutch defense ministry said it had sent a military plane to Kabul as part of efforts to evacuate remaining personnel. The Dutch government says it will keep its Kabul embassy functions open as long as possible in light of the Taliban's rapid advances.

Estonia, Norway

Estonia and Norway have requested the 15-member United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan as soon as possible, diplomats said.