The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

World’s greatest chess player defeats Russian president Putin’s censor

The legal dispute stems from 2014 after Russia illegally annexed Crimea in Ukraine.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JUNE 25, 2020 00:54
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the World Holocaust Forum marking 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz, at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem January 23, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the World Holocaust Forum marking 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz, at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem January 23, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
The greatest player in the history of professional chess Garry Kasparov secured on Tuesday a victory over Russian president Vladimir Putin’s censor of his news site.
Kasparov wrote on twitter: “Glad that the European Court of Human Rights decided in my favor that my news site http://kasparov.ru was illegally banned in Russia. But I'd rather the Council of Europe ban Putin's Russia instead of legitimizing his criminal regime.”
The legal dispute stems from 2014 after Russia illegally annexed Crimea in Ukraine.  According to the European court, the blockage of Kasparov’s website, and five additional critics of Putin’s rule, means “interference resulting from the application of the procedure under…the Information Act” and “had excessive and arbitrary effects and that the Russian legislation did not afford the applicants the degree of protection from abuse to which they were entitled by the rule of law in a democratic society.”
The court further concluded that “In so far as the blocking measures targeted the entire online media beyond the content originally identified as unlawful, the interference had no justification…did not pursue any legitimate aim and was not necessary in a democratic society.”
The court wrote that “The Prosecutor General [in Russia] also claimed that www.kasparov.ru had reproduced an image of a pamphlet inciting Crimeans to commit ‘unlawful actions.’ The pamphlet apparently called on Crimeans not to stay silent and not to surrender. The Prosecutor General’s decision did not specify the nature of the allegedly unlawful actions, the elements which rendered them unlawful or the authority that allowed a Russian prosecutor to determine which conduct by non-Russian nationals living outside the Russian jurisdiction should be considered unlawful.”
The court added that “ In any event, the generic term of 'unlawful actions' did not fall within any of the three categories of prohibited content defined… It follows that the Prosecutor General’s decision regarding the content on www.kasparov.ru did not have a legal basis.”
The court awarded each claimant 10,000 euro for damages.
In 2016, the same European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia illegally detained Kasparov in 2007.
Kasparov sought to fly from Moscow to Samara, in western Russia, to attend a march against  Putin’s administration. Russian authorities detained him at Sheremetyevo airport and held him for five hours.
The Russian grand-master chess player was ranked number 1 in the world from 1986 until 2005 for 225 out of 228 months. He retired in 2005. Kasparov was born in Baku, Azerbaijan in 1963. His father was Jewish and his mother was Armenian.  He is widely considered the greatest professional chess player in history.


Tags Human rights Russia Vladimir Putin chess European Court of Human Rights censorship
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is no Winston Churchill, no matter how much he thinks he is By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Behind you, Bibi! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
5 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by