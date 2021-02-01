Your Whatsapp chat history can now be exported to Telegram

It is possible by using the export chat function in the other apps, then share the exported files to Telegram. You can view the full instructions The app Telegram has made it possible to move your message history, videos and documents from Whatsapp and other messaging apps such as KakaoTalk and Line to its platform, Telegram announced via its website.It is possible by using the export chat function in the other apps, then share the exported files to Telegram. You can view the full instructions here

Telegram is a free, cross-platform, instant messaging software and application service which had initially launched for iOS and Android in 2013, but only managed to track large popularity recently.

Telegram also allows for more privacy. You are able to delete messages (for both sides), groups you created, secret chats and call history for all sides, without a trace - giving the user more control.

Telegram servers don’t store information about deleted chats and call logs, so the data will disappear completely, forever, according to the app's website.

For voice chats, the user is able to see which of their groups have active voice chats as well as adjust the volume of individual participants to manage microphone levels.

The app's website states that over 100 million users joined Telegram in the month of January alone and that it has overall over 500 million monthly active users as of last month.

Other features include an improved audio player, greeting stickers and new animations for Android.

As a rival to WhatsApp, Telegram messaging apps are seeing a sudden increase in demand after larger rival WhatsApp's updated terms of service raised eyebrows on social media.

It was recently reported that Telegram had begun removing American extremist content from its messaging app which featured content from white supremacy to pro-Nazism.

Another recent controversy of the app included a bug that enabled users to track down the location of other users.

Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.