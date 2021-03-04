The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

YouTube will lift ban on Trump channel when risk of violence decreases

"The channel remains suspended due to the risk of incitement to violence."

By REUTERS  
MARCH 4, 2021 21:41
YouTube logo at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States October 21, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON/FILE PHOTO)
YouTube logo at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States October 21, 2015.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON/FILE PHOTO)
Alphabet Inc's YouTube will lift its suspension on former US President Donald Trump's channel when it determines the risk of real-world violence has decreased, the company's CEO, Susan Wojcicki, said on Thursday.
YouTube suspended Trump's channel for violating policies against inciting violence after the assault on the US Capitol by the former president's supporters in January.
"The channel remains suspended due to the risk of incitement to violence," said Wojcicki, speaking in an interview with the head of the Atlantic Council think tank. She said recent warnings by the Capitol police about a potential new attack on Thursday showed that an "elevated violence risk still remains."
Wojcicki said that YouTube would determine the risk of violence by looking at signals such as government statements and warnings, increased law enforcement around the country and violent rhetoric on the platform itself.
In the aftermath of the January 6 riot, social media companies including Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc banned Trump's accounts on their platforms. Twitter's ban is permanent, while Facebook has sent the case to its independent oversight board to decide whether Trump's accounts should be unblocked.
"We will turn the account back on," Wojcicki said. "But it will be when we see the reduced law enforcement in capitals in the US, if we don't see different warnings coming out of government agencies, those would all be signals to us that it would be safe to turn the channel back on."
Trump spokesman Jason Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Security around the Capitol was tight on Thursday after police warned that a militia group might try to attack it to mark a key date on the calendar of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.
Under YouTube's policies, if an account has three "strikes" in a 90-day period it will be terminated. The suspension of Trump's account, for a minimum of a week, was because it gained a first "strike." YouTube also indefinitely disabled comments under videos on the channel.
Major social media companies have been under pressure to curb conspiracy theories, violent rhetoric and other abuses on their sites.
A report from the Election Integrity Partnership, a coalition of misinformation researchers, said in a report this week that YouTube provided a space for video misinformation to be shared easily across multiple platforms and that this content functioned to provide "evidence" for misleading narratives.


Tags Elections Facebook twitter Donald Trump riot YouTube Capitol
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

ICC investigation shows its problems go beyond just Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

Israelis, Palestinians need a reset in relations - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Efraim Inbar

Is Israel on collision course with Biden administration? - opinion

 By EFRAIM INBAR
Bernard-Henri Lévy

How Turkey's Erdogan conned ‘The New York Times’ - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY, THOMAS S. KAPLAN
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by