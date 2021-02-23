The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
1:1 with Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett - live, in English

Bennett will be interviewed by coronavirus analyst Maayan Hoffman | Program in collaboration with Tel Aviv International Salon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 18:06
YAMINA leader Naftali Bennett at the Defense Ministry last year. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
YAMINA leader Naftali Bennett at the Defense Ministry last year.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 Naftali Bennett
Yamina Chairman

 

Wednesday, March 3 at 8 p.m. IL | 1 p.m. EST

RSVP HERE >> 

About Naftali Bennett:
Naftali Bennett is the Chairman of the Yamina Party. He served as Israel's 20th minister of defense.
Bennett was born in Haifa in 1972 to parents who made Aliyah to Israel from San Francisco. Bennett served in the Sayeret Matkal and Maglan special forces units in the Israel Defense Forces. After his IDF service, Bennett studied law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Bennett had a successful career as a start-up entrepreneur, leading two companies to multi-million dollar exits. In 2006, he was called up as a reservist to lead a company of IDF special forces in the Second Lebanon War.
Before running for Knesset, Bennett served as chief of staff to then-opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu. He later served as the CEO of the Council of Judea and Samaria (Yesha) and created a nonprofit organization, MyIsrael, with a mission to connect the broader Israeli public with Zionism and Jewish values. 
Since entering politics, Bennett has served as Minister of Economy, Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Minister of Education, Minister of Religious Services, and Minister of Defense.
