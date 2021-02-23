1:1 with Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett - live, in English

Naftali Bennett is the Chairman of the Yamina Party. He served as Israel's 20th minister of defense.

Bennett was born in Haifa in 1972 to parents who made Aliyah to Israel from San Francisco. Bennett served in the Sayeret Matkal and Maglan special forces units in the Israel Defense Forces. After his IDF service, Bennett studied law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Bennett had a successful career as a start-up entrepreneur, leading two companies to multi-million dollar exits. In 2006, he was called up as a reservist to lead a company of IDF special forces in the Second Lebanon War.

Before running for Knesset, Bennett served as chief of staff to then-opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu. He later served as the CEO of the Council of Judea and Samaria (Yesha) and created a nonprofit organization, MyIsrael, with a mission to connect the broader Israeli public with Zionism and Jewish values.

Since entering politics, Bennett has served as Minister of Economy, Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Minister of Education, Minister of Religious Services, and Minister of Defense.