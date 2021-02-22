The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Israel Elections: 130 IDF officers calling on Gantz to quit race

"Benny, enough," the ad states. "You tried everything, now put the country first."

By GIL HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 12:19
Gantz visits Eilat (photo credit: TAL OZ/DEFENSE MINISTRY/POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Gantz visits Eilat
(photo credit: TAL OZ/DEFENSE MINISTRY/POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The pressure on Defense Minister Benny Gantz to quit the March 23 election intensified on Monday, when 130 senior IDF officers published a letter calling upon Gantz to remove his Blue and White Party from the race.
The list of IDF officers includes many who were Gantz's commanders, including former IDF chiefs of staff Ehud Barak and Dan Halutz. It also includes many officers who served directly under him in the army and worked with him closely. 
"Benny, enough," the ad states. "You tried everything, now put the country first."
The ad praises Gantz for following his conscience in the past and calls upon him to display courage before it is too late.
"The time has come to make your final decision as a leader and leave this dangerous election, which will leave you below the electoral threshold and leave another party outside," the officers wrote. "Do not permit votes to be wasted in the camp advocating change. Israel is wounded and has hit new depths. Israel will salute you."
The organizers of the letter revealed that before publishing it, they attempted to persuade Gantz to quit the race quietly. They said they also postponed publishing it, but decided not to wait longer, because they wanted to give time for former Blue and White supporters to choose another party. 
Most polls currently show that Blue and White would not pass the 3.25% electoral threshold. But sources in Blue and White said it nevertheless was important to try, because without Blue and White in the next Knesset, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could fire Blue and White ministers and take over the Justice Ministry until whenever a new government is formed.  
It is also possible that if no government is formed after the current election, Gantz would become prime minister on November 21, based on the outgoing coalition agreement. This could not happen if Gantz is not re-elected as an MK.
"Gantz is the only one who stood up to Netanyahu from inside and led the struggle to safeguard the legal system and the rule of law," a Blue and White spokeswoman said.


Tags Benny Gantz Elections IDF Israel Elections Israel Elections 2021
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to be struck by ecological disaster to take action

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alon Tal

Why Blue and White is the logical choice for Anglo voters

 By ALON TAL
Asaf Malchi

On the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society

 By ASAF MALCHI
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by