98% of Israelis say education important, only 8% know party platforms

Some 72% of respondents stated that they're worried that children will not return to routine education in September.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 22, 2021 07:49
Schools reopen after third national coronavirus lockdown, Feb. 11, 2020 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Schools reopen after third national coronavirus lockdown, Feb. 11, 2020
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Some 98% of Israelis say that education in Israel is important to them, but only 8% say they are familiar with the platforms on education of the various parties running in Israel's upcoming elections, according to a new poll conducted by The New Wave for TALMA, The Israel Program for Excellence in English.
Some 36% of respondents said that they "sort of" know what the education platforms of the various parties are, while more than half (56%) said that they don't know.
Meanwhile, some 28% said that the subject of education was a consideration in their decision on which party to vote for.
Despite optimism from health officials concerning the continuing drop in coronavirus infection rates, 72% of respondents stated that they're worried that children will not return to routine education in September.
Some 60% of respondents stated that the outbreak affected them financially with 14% saying it affected them significantly.
Over 75% of respondents stated that English and math are the main subjects that need to be strengthened for students.
"This survey shows that the education programs of the various parties will influence the electorate in general, and the election of the prime minister in particular," said Alon Futterman, TALMA's director-general. "However, most people do not know what the educational platforms include, and unfortunately, we see that most of the platforms include very superficial and general references."
"This is not just 'unfortunate,' it is a matter of national irresponsibility which is reflected in the fact that so far only one party has nominated a candidate for the post of education minister," added Futterman. "Since the education portfolio is the second largest of the government's portfolios, and the field affects millions of households, it's time for the issue to be taken more seriously by politicians - certainly ahead of the process of healing coronavirus scars on students in the system."
Futterman stressed that the coronavirus outbreak sharpened the educational and social gaps between the center and periphery of Israel, with only those who could afford it enjoying the ability to enrich their children with private lessons while other children were left behind.
"It's time to think deeply and creatively about the way to give students opportunities to bridge all that they have lost this year and especially in the core English and math subjects," added the director-general. "Those who were behind even before the coronavirus - will be the most injured when the pandemic passes and therefore it is important to put on the table the plan 'for the day after the coronavirus.'"
Started as an English-teaching program TALMA is an education initiative with a variety of programs designed to improve education in various populations in Israel.


