Arab MK says she'll vote for Bennett government

Controversial Labor MK Ibtisam Mara'ana revealed on Monday that she would be willing to vote for a government formed by Yamina leader Naftali Bennett.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's mandate to form a government ends on May 4. It is likely that President Reuven Rivlin will give the mandate to Bennett if Netanyahu fails to build a coalition

On February 17, Yamina cast the deciding vote when the Central Elections Committee voted to accept petitions by the far-right Otzma Yehudit Party to disqualify Mara’ana from running. The Supreme Court overturned the decision.

Bennett later said he would not form a coalition with Mara'ana. But she said she would not return the veto if Labor leader Merav Michaeli made that decision.

"I will follow whatever my party chairwoman in doing whatever we can to save Israeli society from the economic and socioeconomic depths it hit after a year of the coronavirus," Mara'ana said, when asked by KAN Radio host Aryeh Golan if she could vote for a Bennett-led government.

Mara'ana then, apparently unwittingly quoted Bennett's election slogan: "Between Right and Left there are human beings, who care about this place," she said.

In the interview, Mara'ana said she would honor the sirens for Memorial Day and think about the fallen.

One of the reasons for her disqualification was a post on Facebook from a decade ago in which she boasted about her joy driving on empty streets during the siren.

Bennett's spokesman declined to respond to Mara'ana's decision.