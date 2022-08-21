The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Israel Elections: Balad may break away from Joint List - chairman

If the Joint List leaders don't publically support Balad's political program ahead of the Israeli elections, Balad will leave, said leader MK Sami Abou Shahadeh.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: AUGUST 21, 2022 14:50
Ofer Cassif (photo credit: Courtesy)
Ofer Cassif
(photo credit: Courtesy)

If the leaders of the Joint List do not publicly express their support for Balad's political program, the party will part ways with Hadash and Ta'al, the other two parties that make up the list, newly reaffirmed Balad chairman MK Sami Abou Shahadeh said in a series of interviews over the weekend.

The Israeli-Arab parties in the Knesset

There are currently four Israeli-Arab factions in the Knesset: Ra'am led by MK Mansour Abbas, which exists independently, and three that together make up the Joint List: Hadash led by MK Ayman Odeh, Ta'al led by MK Ahmad Tibi and Balad led by Abou Shahadeh. 

"I handed my demands to [Joint List and Hadash faction leader] Ayman Odeh and to the entire Hadash list, and am waiting for an answer," Abou Shahade said on Channel 12's Meet the Press on Saturday.

For example, if Odeh decides to recommend Yesh Atid's Yair Lapid for Prime Minister after the election, Balad will break away, he said.

"The joint political framework works for Balad as part of the organization of the Palestinians as a national minority, but only with a joint political project. Without this we will not be able [to remain]", he said.

One of the billboards put up by Balad, as part of its campaign against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saturday, January 16, 2020. (credit: BALAD SPOKESPERSON)One of the billboards put up by Balad, as part of its campaign against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saturday, January 16, 2020. (credit: BALAD SPOKESPERSON)

Recommending Israel's prime minister

According to Israeli law, following the parliamentary election, each list that makes it into the Knesset may recommend one of the party leaders as Prime Minister in a meeting with the President. The president then gives the mandate to form a coalition and government to the leader who has the highest chances of succeeding.    

The Joint List recommended that Defense Minister Benny Gantz receive the premiership twice in the current election cycle. Following the second election in September 2019, Balad did not join the recommendation while the other three parties did, and following the third election in March 2020, the entire party supported recommending Gantz.

This must not continue since the past year showed that all of the Zionist parties are not interested in equality for the Israeli Arab sector, Abou Shahadeh argued.

"Politically, essentially, there is no significant difference between the Zionist Right and the Zionist Left," he said.

"Politically, essentially, there is no significant difference between the Zionist Right and the Zionist Left."

Sami Abou Shahadeh

In an interview on KAN radio on Sunday, Abou Shahadeh named described his initiative as a "third branch" of Israeli-Arab politics, the first being Ra'am, who is most in favor of participating in Israeli governance, and the second being the other two parties, Ta'al and Hadash. Abou Shahadeh wants to form a third party that will demand that Israel turn into "a state of all its citizens" instead of a Jewish state, no less.

All political options are on the table and there are talks being held with "all kinds of people and political movements" in order to found this third branch, Abou Shahadah said.

"We are not closing the door, if our friends [in Hadash and Ta'al] accept Balad's reading of Israel's political landscape and … say in a press conference to the public that we are not a part of this [the government] … and want to join Balad, they are welcome," he said.

"The idea of a 'state of all its citizens' comes explicitly to cancel Jewish supremacy in every aspect, including racist legislation," he said. This included canceling the Law of Return, which allows any Jew to receive citizenship in Israel, and changing Israel's flag and national anthem, he said.

"A serious change needs to be made in the racist structure that discriminates in favor of Jews and in order to do this the structure needs to be taken apart and rebuilt as a democratic model that is good for all its citizens," he said.

Meeting with Palestinian Authority intelligence chief

Channel 12 reported on Friday that Abou Shahadeh, Odeh and Tibi met with the Palestinian Authority's Chief of Intelligence last week and discussed the Israeli election. MKs on the Right called for a criminal investigation into the meetings, which they claimed were an illegal attempt to influence the election.

Abou Shahade dismissed the claims.

"We meet regularly with the Palestinian leadership and with the different factions in the PLO and discuss many issues that relate to the Palestinian people," he said.

But the meetings do not have to do with the election, since the election will not change anything for the Palestinians, Abou Shahadeh said.

"They saw that Balad was correct in its reading of the political landscape, that there is no significant difference between what Gantz offered and what Netanyahu offered. [Justice Minister Gideon] Sa'ar is Netanyahu B, [Finance Minister Avigdor] Liberman is Netanyahu C," he concluded.



Tags arab sector Israel Elections arabs Joint List Balad Party Sami Abou Shahadeh
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
4

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Shooter turns himself over to Israel Police

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by