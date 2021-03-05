Facebook introduces control to allow users to suppress political ads

Facebook announced updates to its mobile and desktop platforms that will allow users to censor unauthorized political advertisements.The new feature, released on Thursday, will suppress these political advertisements unless the advertisers get the content authorized and add a "Paid for by" disclaimer to the sponsored post. The new option will be available in 90 countries, including Israel, which is heading to it's fourth election in two years.Facebook, which owns Instagram, will also make the control available across the photo and video sharing platform.Users will be able to adjust exposure settings to these advertisements in response to user requests to remove political ads from appearing on a user's feed arbitrarily.People will however continue to see political ads on the platform, even after the addition, as Facebook's algorithm catches up to advertisers trying to work around or abuse the system. Facebook requests that users report advertisements that seem political and/or are in an unauthorized format.
