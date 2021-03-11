The schedule set by the court – which states the government must respond by 11:30 a.m. and the petitioners must counter no later than 2:30 p.m. the same day – suggests that the justices may rule later Sunday afternoon or evening.

Earlier this week, multiple parties filed a petition with the High Court demanding that it order the government to allow all Israelis overseas who want to return to vote in the upcoming election back into the country.

The petition said that the recent government expansion of how many Israelis can return was inadequate as it is limited to 1,000 per day at certain points and maxes out at 3,000 per day.

Further, the Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel took the government to task for limiting entry points for returning citizens.

According to the petition, Israel is the only country in the world putting such limits on returning citizens, though many countries have limits on non-citizens entering their borders.

The NGO asked for an immediate emergency order by the court so that the situation will be amended in time for Israelis to still arrive before Election Day on March 23.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

This is not the only petition the Movement has filed regarding entry controversies at Ben-Gurion Airport.

Last week, the NGO filed a petition to compel the government to publicize its decision-making process for granting special permits to enter the country through Ben-Gurion during the recent lockdown.

The Movement warned that, “there is a suspicion that the decisions were made with preference to people who have special connections in the corridors of power.”

According to the NGO, the special committee for granting exemptions must publicize in details the justifications for its various decisions in order to confront allegations of “systematic discrimination” and “giving preference to certain sectors.”

In recent weeks, Ben-Gurion has been mostly closed as a measure to limit new coronavirus cases from outside of the country, with only a relatively small number of exceptions.

At the same time, there have been wide allegations that during this period, the government gave preference for special entry to people from the haredi sector and other potential voters that would support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and parties aligned with the Likud.

If this were true, it would have extra significance as it would appear not only to be a form of nepotism, but could also influence the March 23 election in which the battle over who will form the next coalition is considered a tight race.

A few thousand voters being allowed into the country from one side, while denying all requests from voters who might support a coalition led by New Hope Party leader Gideon Sa'ar or Yesh Atid Party leader Yair Lapid, could influence that outcome.

According to the Movement, publicizing the details of the committee’s decisions is “a crucial tool to ensure public accountability.”

Further, the petition said that judicial intervention was necessary “in light of the great harm to public faith in the relevant authorities.”