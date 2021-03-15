Israel Elections: Bennett says Netanyahu lies like drivers on Waze

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, warning that he cannot be trusted to keep his political promises.

Speaking at a conference of the right-wing Besheva weekly newspaper in Jerusalem, Bennett responded to Netanyahu's attempts to take votes away from Yamina and the prime minister daring him to pledge allegiance to the Right.

"This is the same Netanyahu who promised before elections to remove [the illegal Beduin encampment] Khan El-Ahmar, and now it's a small city," Bennett said. "This is the same Netanyahu who promised ahead of election after election to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria."

A promise from Netanyahu is just as trustworthy as a driver clicking on Waze "I am not driving," Bennett said mockingly.

Bennett said Netanyahu also promised ahead of multiple elections to form right-wing governments but then preferred Labor under Ehud Barak to the right-wing National Union Party and after the last election formed a government with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and without Yamina.

"He promised Gantz that there would be no tricks and shticks and then violated the deal before he even finished his sentence," Bennett said.

"Those who appoint Tzipi Livni as justice minister are not right-wingers. They are just talkers."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}