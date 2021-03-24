The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Israel Elections: Bennett won't be prime minister, but can still be king

Bennett has come a long way since the previous elections.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 24, 2021 20:41
Naftali Bennett and party members are seen with Yamina supporters at the party headquarters in Petah Tikva, on elections night, on March 23, 2021. (photo credit: AVI DISHI/FLASH90)
Naftali Bennett and party members are seen with Yamina supporters at the party headquarters in Petah Tikva, on elections night, on March 23, 2021.
(photo credit: AVI DISHI/FLASH90)
Yamina head Naftali Bennett won’t be crowned prime minister of Israel this year, but he can still be king.
Final election results are not expected until Friday, but with the majority of ballots counted, Yamina appears to have seven seats – far short of its initial expectations.
Those mandates, along with the five-seat Ra’am Party – now the second kingmaker – could make or break Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The prime minister had thought vaccines would be his passport to victory. Instead, victory could come through an uncanny combination of a right-wing Zionist and the head of the political arm of the southern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel.
Bennett has come a long way since the previous elections.
Last March, in Israel’s third election in two years, he scored only six seats and Netanyahu chose to leave him out of his coalition. The former hi-tech superstar could have chosen to whine on the sidelines and serve as an ineffective member of the opposition that everyone ignored.
Instead, he grabbed the coronavirus wagon by its reins and rode it into the limelight, presenting himself as the main alternative to Netanyahu and a serious candidate for prime minister.
Recall, this decision was made after April 2019 when he and party colleague MK Ayelet Shaked did not even pass the electoral threshold and after September 2019 – when Yamina ran under Shaked – and he and his loyalists received only a handful of seats.
But that was enough for Netanyahu to make him defense minister, a position that allowed him to plant the seeds for what ultimately became a well-developed reputation as a professional who could manage the coronavirus and not just another far-right politician.
Bennett worked hard as defense minister to show that he could be a universal figure. When he left office, he formed a civil coronavirus cabinet and published a book on the subject.
But he became so focused on coronavirus in the last few months that he let his political ally from the last two elections, MK Bezalel Smotrich, walk away and start his own party – a party that ultimately joined Netanyahu.
Smotrich scored six seats in this election, the results showed on Wednesday night – and most of them were votes taken from Bennett.
The Religious Zionist’s Party’s success was partly due to Bennett’s decision to set aside annexation and other key right-wing issues as he battled for better management of COVID-19.
The other reason was that Netanyahu persuaded disillusioned Yamina voters not to shift to his Likud Party but to Smotrich instead.
Back in January, it seemed that Bennett had a chance of becoming prime minister. Then, he was polling at around 14 seats.
However, as general exhaustion with lockdowns, masks and social distancing in the country increased, alongside vaccination rates, Bennett dropped in the polls. By February, he was down to around 10 seats and earlier this month, already down to nine.
As the country vaccinated, Israelis no longer wanted to remember the painful zigzagging of Israel’s government during the coronavirus pandemic that took the lives of more than 6,000 people.
They did not want to vote for a policy that would help ensure there is a long-term strategy to manage another COVID-19 wave or crisis – even one that does not center on coronavirus.
Bennett presented the public with a coronavirus strategic plan that included mass testing, border control and even monitoring people’s sewage.
“Because of the connection between the broad vaccination campaign and the high level of morbidity in Israel at the moment, it is not inconceivable that an Israeli mutation that can bypass the vaccine could be created here,” Bennett wrote in the plan he presented last month. “We must be prepared for that.”
But as the infection rate dropped – and even coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash told The Jerusalem Post earlier this week that he believes a fourth wave is unlikely – Israelis voted to have a binge. They cast their ballots to forget about health professionals’ fear that a mutation could undo the hard work Israel has put into its mass vaccination campaign – if it is not caught early enough and stopped before it spreads.
Sure, some 700,000 Israelis remain out of work. But those that can afford it, prefer a trip to Eilat than a tip about how to position their mask to best avoid infection.
If the virus was still raging across Israel, Bennett likely would have achieved better results. However, Bennett is not going to be Israel’s prime minister because more than five million Israelis cast their ballots with the same arm in which they received their “returning to life” jab.
That does not mean Bennett’s political life is over. On the contrary, as he said on election night, he will “do what is best for the country.”
He has committed to make no commitments until the final results are in.
A kingmaker is someone who can draw a higher price for his support because fate is in his hands. In this case, Bennett can decree a Netanyahu win, an unprecedented Left-Right-Center anti-Netanyahu coalition or election No. 5.
If Bennett negotiates well, he could receive the defense or health ministry or maybe both. It’s not prime minister, but it would certainly be a win for him and his party.


Tags Elections Naftali Bennett israeli politics Yamina Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Come together

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel has a disease: Fragmentation. Fix it by going out to vote - opinion

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Israel Elections: Fourth time's the charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN

Most Read

1

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019
5

Armageddon? Huge asteroid flying closer to Earth than the Moon - Watch

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by