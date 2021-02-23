The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel Elections: Labor head Merav Michaeli in dialogue with Gil Hoffman

A special live event in collaboration with Tel Aviv International

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 12:50
Merav Michaeli (photo credit: Courtesy)
Merav Michaeli
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Jerusalem Post and Tel Aviv International Salon present

Labor Chairwoman Merav Michaeli


A special online LIVE event
Tuesday, February 23 | 8 p.m. IL | 1 p.m. EST
RSVP >> 

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu
The list of candidates who will be running in the fourth round of elections next month is already quite clear. Anyone who was able to finagle their way onto one of the lists, did so. Those who were not, founded their own lists. In the end, the picture is clear. On the one hand, we have the fascist right-wing bloc led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; on the other, we have a series of lists such as Yesh Atid, Labor, Avigdor Liberman, Blue and White and a few others. Netanyahu heads the fascist right-wing (after joining forces with Itamar Ben-Gvir, it’s almost official) while those who are running against him are neither Left, center or moderate right-wing. 
Read full article by Ehud Olmert >> 
Labor Party under Michaeli represents Israel's extreme Left - opinion
Many people claim that the election of Merav Michaeli as Labor leader has revolutionized the party. Well, they are right. This is not the same Labor Party that established the State of Israel.
Read full article by Ori Wertman >>


Tags Labor Israel Elections Merav Michaeli
