Israel Elections: Netanyahu asks parties in his bloc for loyalty oath

During past elections , Netanyahu has had Shas, United Torah Judaism and Yamina sign such oaths. This time, he has asked Shas, UTJ and the Religious Zionist Party.

The goal of the oath is to prevent Netanyahu's allies from negotiating with Gideon Sa'ar or Naftali Bennett for them to form the government.

The heads of Shas and UTJ already signed the oath. Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich is also expected to sign.

