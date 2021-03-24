The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Palestinians say Israeli election results won’t change anything

“The results of the elections show that many Israelis support extremist parties that are very hostile to the Palestinians,” a Fatah official told The Jerusalem Post.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MARCH 24, 2021 17:22
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ishtayeh (R) and President Mahmoud Abbas (L) at the swearing in ceremony of the new government at the Palestinian Authority's headquarters in the West Bank town of Ramallah, April 13, 2019. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ishtayeh (R) and President Mahmoud Abbas (L) at the swearing in ceremony of the new government at the Palestinian Authority's headquarters in the West Bank town of Ramallah, April 13, 2019.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
The results of the Israeli elections will not change Israel’s policies toward the Palestinian issue, Palestinians said on Wednesday, adding that they did not see a difference between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rivals.
The Palestinian Authority did not comment on the results of the elections, while Hamas and other Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip said that whoever forms the next government would endorse the same policies of Netanyahu.
Other Palestinians expressed concern over the rise in the power of right-wing parties.
“The results of the elections show that many Israelis support extremist parties that are very hostile to the Palestinians,” a Fatah official told The Jerusalem Post. “The presence of these parties in the Knesset or the coalition does not bode well for the future of any peace process.”
Palestinian political analysts said that most Palestinians did not show interest in the Israeli elections, mainly because the Palestinian issue was absent from the electoral campaigns of most of the parties.
“The Israeli occupation elections will not change the reality of the brutality and aggression practiced against the Palestinian people,” several Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip said in a statement. “It does not matter whether Netanyahu or someone else wins the elections. They are all enemies of the Palestinian people.”
Hamas said that it was not counting on any changes within Israeli society in the aftermath of the elections. The terror group said that it does not see a difference between the various Israeli parties because they are all “the product of the Zionist enterprise.”
Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said that the identity of any upcoming Israeli government “will not change the nature of the conflict” with the Palestinians.
Wasel Abu Yusef, a member of the PLO Executive Committee, said the Palestinians were aware that there is no hope in light of the increase in the power of the right-wing parties in Israel.
Abu Yusef said that the Palestinians were relying on the international community to put pressure on Israel “to end the occupation.”
Nabil Sha’ath, a former Palestinian Authority foreign minister who currently serves as a senior adviser to PA President Mahmoud Abbas, said he also did not expect any change in Israel’s policy toward the Palestinian issue after Tuesday’s elections.
Sha’ath told Chinese news agency Xinhua that the results showed the right-wing parties in Israel have increased their power. “This means that the same policy against the Palestinians will continue,” he said.
Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, said that the results of the Israeli elections showed the “complete domination of the extreme racist Right and the supporters of Apartheid.”
Barghouti said in a statement that “supporters of racism are present in Netanyahu’s camp and among his opponents. They are all hostile to peace and the rights of the Palestinian people.”
The results of the Israeli elections, he added, “show the absence of any opportunities for meaningful negotiations with the next Israeli government.”


Tags Elections Palestinians Israeli Palestinian Conflict israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Come together

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel has a disease: Fragmentation. Fix it by going out to vote - opinion

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Israel Elections: Fourth time's the charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN

Most Read

1

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019
5

Armageddon? Huge asteroid flying closer to Earth than the Moon - Watch

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by