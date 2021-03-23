Israel Elections: Politicians, public figures, cast their ballots

(Yaakov Cohen)





(CORINNA KERN/REUTERS) President Reuven Rivlin cast his last vote as president today. Afterwards, Rivlin expressed his worry and the necessity that people go out and vote in this election, "I beg of you- go out and vote! I'm voting for the last time as president, but above as a worried citizen. A very worried citizen."



He sentimentally reflected on his final vote as president, "So my dears, for the last time, from my heart to yours, please go and vote. For the sake of our children, our grandchildren, and us."

Politicians, including prime ministerial candidates, MKs, and party leaders set a public example as they went out to cast their ballots, beginning in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the day of Israel's fourth elections in two years.Shas leader and Interior Minister Arye Deri was first seen to go out and vote shortly after he prayed at the tomb of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef Zachel, founder of the Shas movement.Shortly after Deri, countless appearances of politicians and people of note began to build throughout the morning.New Hope party leader Gideon Sa'ar was seen voting with his wife and children.Similarly, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein was seen smiling with his wife Irina.Merav Michalei, was seen at Tel Aviv's Rabin's Square, spoke to Israeli media outlets making an early morning statement urging voters to go cast their vote."These are very important elections because we have tremendous power in our hands, everyone has enormous power in their hands," Michael said.Explaining why she chose Rabin's Square she said that, "In 1995, Rabin was assassinated and the State of Israel has since moved away from the Zionist vision. I'm determined to return The State of Israel and the Labor Party to Rabin's Vision."Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked also urged voters to case their ballots, and after her appearance at the polling station tweeted, "Go vote [Yamina], the only vaccine against fifth elections."Head of Yisrael Beytenu Party, Avigdor Liberman, together with his wife, Ella Liberman, voted in a polling station near their house in Nokdim.Education Minister Yoav Gallant was seen happily voting.Otzma Yehudit Party leader also seemed cheery.Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen and his wife Anat continued the family voting trend and are seen together.Yamina chairman and prime ministerial candidate, Naftali Bennett, votes in Ra'anana accompanied by his wife Gilat.Meretz head Nitzan Horowitz voted, and said, "Bibi is praying that Meretz won't pass."Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid went to vote and urged his supporters, "We need your vote to make Yesh Atid a big powerful force for change. For a big change you need a big party!"He added that the Yesh Atid party has the "chance to restore sanity to Israel" and create "a government that will fight corruption and reject religious coercion."