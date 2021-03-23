Israel Elections: Sa’ar warns Netanyahu on edge of 61-seat coalition

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the parties that support him have almost garnered enough votes to form a coalition, New Hope Party head Gideon Sa’ar warned during the final hours of the election as he urged voters to head to the polls.

“Go out and vote, vote New Hope. We are the only ones who can halt Netanyahu,” Sa’ar said.

“From everything we know, the situation is very touch and go,” he said, adding that “Netanyahu is on the edge of the 61st mandate .”

If enough people vote, Sa’ar said, “we can wake up tomorrow to a new Israel.”

Netanyahu is doing so well, that he is now calling on voters to head to the polls to support a right-wing satellite party called the Religious Zionists, headed by Bezalel Smotrich, Sa’ar said.

“I understand that the head of the Likud, Netanyahu, is now calling on Likud members to vote for Smotrich and [Itamar] Ben-Gvir,” he said.

“By the way, that goes completely against the rules of Likud, but Netanyahu hasn’t been interested in the rules of the Likud for a long time,” Sa’ar said in a message he filmed from his car.

“If a Likud member now officially has permission to vote for another party, so then for the party that has Benny Begin, led by Gideon Sa’ar, which Limor Livnat and Mikki Eitan called to support, and has Sharren Haskel and Michal Shir and Ze’ev Elkin,” Sa’ar said.

“Bibi” should know that “true Likudnicks vote New Hope,” Sa’ar added.

As he stood in front of one of the polling stations earlier in the day, he held up a copy of the voting slip, with the last letter of the Hebrew alphabet, Taph, which represented his party.

“Taph, Taph, just Taph, no other slip will ensure change,” he said.

Sa’ar, himself a former member of the Likud Party, was initially slated to be Netanyahu’s main contender, with initial polls giving him 20 or more mandates.

Bloomberg named him one of the top eight people to watch globally in 2021. But additional promising candidates entered the field, he began to lose votes in a slow slide, which allowed for Yesh Atid Party head Yair Lapid to become Netanyahu’s main contender. He then slid into fourth place, behind right-wing party head Naftali Bennett.

He continued to maintain, even into the final hours, that he was a prime ministerial alternative to Netanyahu.

Sa’ar began his day by voting in Tel Aviv.

“Only New Hope can unite and connect the people, and bring Israel to a better future,” Sa’ar said.