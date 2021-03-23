The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Israel Elections: Sa’ar warns Netanyahu on edge of 61-seat coalition

“Only New Hope can unite and connect the people, and bring Israel to a better future.”

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MARCH 23, 2021 20:08
New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar votes in March 2021 elections. (photo credit: YOAV DAVIDKOVITZ)
New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar votes in March 2021 elections.
(photo credit: YOAV DAVIDKOVITZ)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the parties that support him have almost garnered enough votes to form a coalition, New Hope Party head Gideon Sa’ar warned during the final hours of the election as he urged voters to head to the polls.
“Go out and vote, vote New Hope. We are the only ones who can halt Netanyahu,” Sa’ar said.
“From everything we know, the situation is very touch and go,” he said, adding that “Netanyahu is on the edge of the 61st mandate.”
If enough people vote, Sa’ar said, “we can wake up tomorrow to a new Israel.”
Netanyahu is doing so well, that he is now calling on voters to head to the polls to support a right-wing satellite party called the Religious Zionists, headed by Bezalel Smotrich, Sa’ar said.
“I understand that the head of the Likud, Netanyahu, is now calling on Likud members to vote for Smotrich and [Itamar] Ben-Gvir,” he said.
“By the way, that goes completely against the rules of Likud, but Netanyahu hasn’t been interested in the rules of the Likud for a long time,” Sa’ar said in a message he filmed from his car.
“If a Likud member now officially has permission to vote for another party, so then for the party that has Benny Begin, led by Gideon Sa’ar, which Limor Livnat and Mikki Eitan called to support, and has Sharren Haskel and Michal Shir and Ze’ev Elkin,” Sa’ar said.
“Bibi” should know that “true Likudnicks vote New Hope,” Sa’ar added.
As he stood in front of one of the polling stations earlier in the day, he held up a copy of the voting slip, with the last letter of the Hebrew alphabet, Taph, which represented his party.
“Taph, Taph, just Taph, no other slip will ensure change,” he said.
Sa’ar, himself a former member of the Likud Party, was initially slated to be Netanyahu’s main contender, with initial polls giving him 20 or more mandates.
Bloomberg named him one of the top eight people to watch globally in 2021. But additional promising candidates entered the field, he began to lose votes in a slow slide, which allowed for Yesh Atid Party head Yair Lapid to become Netanyahu’s main contender. He then slid into fourth place, behind right-wing party head Naftali Bennett.
He continued to maintain, even into the final hours, that he was a prime ministerial alternative to Netanyahu.
Sa’ar began his day by voting in Tel Aviv.
“Only New Hope can unite and connect the people, and bring Israel to a better future,” Sa’ar said. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Elections gideon sa'ar israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

For the survival of our political future: Go and vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel has a disease: Fragmentation. Fix it by going out to vote - opinion

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Israel Elections: Fourth time's the charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by