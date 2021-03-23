Israel elections: Turkey used to hope Netanyahu would lose, now what?

Turkey used to put forward a narrative that foresaw a reconciliation with Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were to be replaced. Ankara had high hopes for this in 2019 and 2020 when it appeared Benny Gantz’s Blue and White Party might emerge victorious. Turkey’s messaging on “reconciliation” was always one-sided. It wanted to lure Israel into ditching Jerusalem’s close partners in Athens and Nicosia.

Last year when Israel was moving towards a pipeline deal with Cyprus and Greece and seeking to join the new East Mediterranean Gas Forum, Turkey was energized. If it could influence a few voices in Israel it might be able to slow down the emerging ties Israel was making. But Turkey was disappointed and frustrated in its goals. Turkey’s ruling AK Party of Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been one of the most hostile to Israel in the world. Hosting Hamas terrorists and threatening to break relations with the UAE over the new Abraham Accords, it has sought to isolate Israel. Netanyahu knows this well and he has stood up to Erdogan on numerous occasions.

Turkey still has fantasies of playing a great role in Palestinian affairs. It wants to advance Hamas in the West Bank and have a role in Jerusalem. It also wanted in the past to even broker a deal between Israel and Syria. A lot has changed now. Israel and Turkey drifted rapidly apart under Erdogan, especially after the 2009 war and the Mavi Marmara affair.

The elections today don’t promise Ankara much. Ankara has been singing the song of reconciliation again, but mostly with Egypt and Saudi Arabia. In December 2020 it sought again to try to influence Israel, seeing Ankara’s close ally in Trump leaving office, it knew it would be isolated. But Ankara’s choice for a new envoy to Israel was rejected and Ankara’s overtures turn from sugar to salt as it moved on from Israel to try to entice Egypt and others. Nevertheless Ankara has toned down its rhetoric and Hamas leaders haven’t had a red carpet since the summer of 2020.

Ankara’s lack of interest in Israel’s elections this time can be judged by its state media’s lack of reporting. There are no analysis pieces, no opeds, and no in depth reports. There appears lack of interest because Ankara can read the electoral map and expects more of the same from Israel. Once a close ally, Turkey has become very hostile in recent years. This has been fueled by the increasing authoritarian methods of the government, shutting down critical media and imprisoning opposition members. Turkey views itself as a new leader of Islamic countries and seeks to work closely with Qatar, Hamas, Malaysia, Pakistan, and others. It opposes the Abraham Accords and has opposed normalization with Israel, even though Turkey continues to have ties with Israel.

Ankara’s dreams of finding a new Prime Minister in Israel that it might try some kind of “reset” with have been dashed. This is a far cry from the days when Ankara would meet with the Syrian regime and then speak to Israel about what it learned. Back in January 2004 when Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad visited Turkey it appears Ankara pressed Syria on various issues of importance to Israel. It urged Syria to stop supporting anti-Israel terrorists groups and according to foreign diplomatic cables it even raised the “issue of accounting for missing and dead Israeli citizens in Syria and Lebanon.” Such discussions illustrate that there was a time when Ankara’s regime was less anti-Israel and played a constructive role in peace, rather than seeking to sabotage Israel’s relations with Greece and the Gulf.

