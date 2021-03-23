The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel Elections: Voters share their thoughts, cast their ballots

"I think that it will still be very difficult to form a government, but when one is eventually formed it will be more effective than before."

By EVE YOUNG  
MARCH 23, 2021 12:56
Israel elections:time to vote. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel elections:time to vote.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israelis headed to polling stations Tuesday for the fourth time in two years, this time in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic that has forced a new format on election procedures. Special polling stations have been opened for those in coronavirus isolation and mandatory quarantine, and social distancing measures have been implemented at all polling places across the country.
One voter, a student at Hebrew University, told The Jerusalem Post that despite typically voting for right-wing parties, a potential coalition between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and "extreme right-wing parties" and ultra-Orthodox parties caused him to vote for Labor.
This is partially because he sees Merav Michaeli as a "qualified and experienced politician, and a worthy candidate," and he hopes to see "an improvement in LGTBQ rights and further partnership with a larger variety of ideologies."
"I have tuned out," another voter told the Post. "It would have felt wrong to not vote but at the same time it is four times in two years and I have only been here two years."
A voter at a Jerusalem polling station said that she is "not tired of voting," but that heading to the fourth elections in such a short time frame with no clear political outcome has left her "tired of the situation."
A new immigrant to Israel, voting for the first time, said that she was impressed by Israel's logistical handling of voting during the pandemic. She also expressed excitement at voting in Israel. 
"It is a great feeling! I have to say it is way easier than voting in the US," she said, commenting on Israel's system in which every party has a designated ballot that voters put in the ballot box. 
The voter expressed hope when asked what she thinks the outcome of the election will be. "I think that it will still be very difficult to form a government, but when one is eventually formed it will be more effective than before."
Israel's Prisons Service also prepared for elections, with 61 stations opened in prisons across the country for the 8,300 eligible voters who are incarcerated, the Prisons Service reported Tuesday. These polls will be open until 8 p.m.
Israel Police reported a number of incidents across the country as they handled crowd control and investigated complaints of voter fraud. In Beit Shemesh, eggs and other objects were thrown at officers stationed there for elections. 
Police reported that undercover and uniformed officers will be stationed around the country throughout Election Day. 


