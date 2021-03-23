Israel Elections: Voting begins at polling places across country

Israel's Prisons Service also prepared for elections, with 61 stations opened in prisons across the country for the 8,300 eligible voters who are incarcerated, the Prisons Service reported Tuesday. These polls will be open until 8 p.m.

Israelis vote at special coronavirus hospital polling places (Israel Central Election Committee). Staff donned protective gear at Israel's polling places for verified coronavirus patients, wearing gowns, masks and face shields.

Hospitals set up special stations for hospitalized patients with special ballot boxes supplied by Israel's Central Election Committee.

Israelis in quarantine were asked to come to the stations in private vehicles or special cars provided for them.



The voters were met by staff dressed in full head-to-toe protective gear, including gloves and masks. Votes were collected in a specially lined ballot box and will be counted by election officials also dressed in protective gear.

Maayan Hoffman contributed to this report.



