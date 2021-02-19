JPost poll: Sa'ar, Bennett close gap on Netanyahu

New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar and Yamina's Naftali Bennett are almost as fit to be prime minister as Benjamin Netanyahu in the public's eyes, according to a Panels Research poll taken for The Jerusalem Post and Maariv. The gap between Netanyahu and Sa’ar was only 2% and between Netanyahu and Bennett only 3%. The gap between Netanyahu and Lapid is 17%, according to the survey, which was taken by pollster Menachem Lazar.
If elections would be held now, the Likud would win 28, Yesh Atid 18, New Hope 15, Yamina 12, the Joint List nine, eight each for Yisrael Beytenu and Shas, seven for United Torah Judaism and five each for Labor, Meretz and the Religious Zionist Party. Blue and White and the Ra’am (United Arab List) Party of MK Mansour Abbas did not cross the 3.25% electoral threshold. Blue and White did cross in last week’s poll.
