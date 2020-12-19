The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Just three days left until automatic elections called

In order to prevent elections being held a budget would have to be passed by midnight of Tuesday, December 22.

By JEREMY SHARON  
DECEMBER 19, 2020 21:15
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz pass each other in the Knesset last year. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz pass each other in the Knesset last year.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
With just three days left until the Knesset is automatically dissolved and new elections launched, the obstacles which must be overcome for the fractious elements of the coalition to stabilize the current government look insurmountable.
In order to prevent elections being held a budget would have to be passed by midnight of Tuesday, December 22.
Although it is virtually impossible to do so at this late stage, Likud and Blue and White could theoretically pass legislation to delay the budget deadline, again, if agreement was reached on the other major point of conflict, control over judicial and legal appointments.
But even that legislation would require a majority which would be extremely hard to obtain in the current Knesset.
At the same time, the Likud is demanding greater authority in the appointment of critical positions in the legal and judicial systems, including a new state attorney, a new attorney general, and judges.
Blue and White took control over the Justice Ministry precisely to block the Likud and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s influence over such sensitive appointments when the prime minister is on criminal trial.
Blue and White is apparently balking at these demands which would weaken Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn of Blue and White, according to a report on Channel 12.
Nissenkorn has emerged as an opponent of any further concessions to the Likud with rumours swirling that he could abandon the party if its leader and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz seeks to extend the life of the current government and by extension his political career.
“There won’t be any concessions,” wrote Gantz on his Facebook page on Friday.
“I say again to the Likud, the time for lies has ended the time for action has arrived. If Netanyahu who has violated the agreement between us time after time does not do the right thing we will go to elections  and ensure that he will not be prime minister again and we will continue to control all the key positions and use our power.”
The Likud Party said in response that “The continuation of the government demands compromises from all sides in order to continue together to roll out the [coronavirus] vaccines and provide financial assistance to Israeli citizens when we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. It is a shame to drag the country to elections at this time. If they force elections on us we will be ready and will win.


