Likud MKs fight over potential cooperation with United Arab List

Less than a day after the election polls closed, and the votes of the 24th Knesset elections are still being counted, an argument between Likud Party members arose. The disagreement was regarding cooperation with the Ra’am (United Arab List) Party, whose head is Mansour Abbas, and according to its current numbers (from Wednesday morning), passed the threshold.
As a result, Likud MK Tzachi Hanegbi said this morning on Channel 12 news that, "in the current situation we see Mansour Abbas as a potential option." Likud MK Shlomo Karhi was quick to deny that, and tweeted, "There is absolutely no way." Hanegbi couldn't help but respond,"MK Shlomo Karhi? Let me Google that."
Karhi immediately attacked him on Twitter, "I think you should look up someone you don't know, instead of searching and being embarrassed. Hanegbi also isn't known in Gaza, and who knows if Tzachi isn't a follower of Gideon [Sa’ar], who stayed in Likud."
בשום פנים ואופן לא! pic.twitter.com/Zd7V4Xpo8S— שלמה קרעי - Shlomo Karhi (@shlomo_karhi) March 24, 2021
