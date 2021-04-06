Naftali Bennett: Ready to negotiate with Netanyahu

But Bennett also hinted he would continue his coalition talks for a government led by himself, saying he would do all he can to prevent a fifth election.

"During the campaign I refused to lie even though it would help me and I still refuse to lie," Bennett said. "Israel needs a stable, right-wing government that will end chaos and hate and reflect the national consensus that will reflect the will of the nation.

Blasting Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich, Bennett said there are those who would drag Israel to a fifth election. He compared him to those who destroyed the storehouses of the Jewish people during the Roman siege of Judea 2000 years ago.

In a meeting of his Yisrael Beytenu faction, party leader Avigdor "Those preparing for another election are behaving childish," Bennett said. "For the sake of God, we have a state. Stop your campaigning, stop climbing trees and going to extremes and think about how to end this impasse."In a meeting of his Yisrael Beytenu faction, party leader Avigdor Liberman called for changing the electoral system or for Netanyahu to clear the way for another Likud leader to end the political impasse.

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett wished Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu well following President Reuven Rivlin's decision to give him a mandate to form a government and pledged to negotiate joining a coalition led by him.