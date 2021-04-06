The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Naftali Bennett: Ready to negotiate with Netanyahu

But hints he'll continue his own coalition talks in case PM fails

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 6, 2021 14:45
Yamina head Naftali Bennett speaks after PM Benjamin Netanyahu is given mandate to form a government, April 6, 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Yamina head Naftali Bennett speaks after PM Benjamin Netanyahu is given mandate to form a government, April 6, 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Yamina leader Naftali Bennett wished Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu well following President Reuven Rivlin's decision to give him a mandate to form a government  and pledged to negotiate joining a coalition led by him.
But Bennett also hinted he would continue his coalition talks for a government led by himself, saying he would do all he can to prevent a fifth election.
"During the campaign I refused to lie even though it would help me and I still refuse to lie," Bennett said. "Israel needs a stable, right-wing government that will end chaos and hate and reflect the national consensus that will reflect the will of the nation. 
Blasting Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich, Bennett said there are those who would drag Israel to a fifth election. He compared him to those who destroyed the storehouses of the Jewish people during the Roman siege of Judea 2000 years ago.
"Those preparing for another election are behaving childish," Bennett said. "For the sake of God, we have a state. Stop your campaigning, stop climbing trees and going to extremes and think about how to end this impasse."
In a meeting of his Yisrael Beytenu faction, party leader Avigdor Liberman called for changing the electoral system or for Netanyahu to clear the way for another Likud leader to end the political impasse.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Elections Naftali Bennett Israel Elections Yisrael Beytenu Israel Elections 2021
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's trial is a challenge for a divided Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Neville Teller

A non-starter with Iran - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Hillel Fuld

Hillel's Tech Corner: Tunefork: Ensuring you hear the sounds being made

 By HILLEL FULD

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.
5

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by