Poll finds Netanyahu will not be able to form a government

The poll found that the Likud Party would earn 27 seats - a drop compared to earlier polls. Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party would earn 17 seats, followed by Yamina with 14 seats and Yesh Atid with 13 seats. The Joint List trudge forward with ten seats.

The poll additionally found that the Shas Party would earn eight seats and United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, as would Yisrael Beytenu. The Israelis Party led by Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai isn't taking off and would earn only five seats.

The Religious Zionist Party led by MK Betzalel Smotrich, which will likely run separately from Yamina, would pass the electoral threshold and earn four seats. Blue and White and Meretz would also earn four seats. The Telem party led by Moshe Yaalon, which declared on Sunday that it would run independently, would not pass the electoral threshold, nor would Labor, Gesher, Tenufa, Ha'Kalkalit, Tikei Yisrael or Otzma Yehudit.

According to the poll results, Netanyahu's bloc, including Likud, the haredi parties and Smotrich's party, would only earn 46 seats. Moreover, even with the addition of Yamina, whose leader, Naftali Bennett, refuses to commit to either bloc, the bloc would only get to 60 seats, one less than the amount required to form a government.

The survey also examined what would happen if the parties of Sa'ar, Bennett, Yair Lapid and Avigdor Liberman unite and run together, as Liberman recently suggested. The survey showed that the list would win 42 seats and would be the largest party, but this is a decrease compared to the 51 seats won by the four parties separately.

The survey was conducted on a representative sample of the adult population in the State of Israel, Jews and Arabs alike - aged 18 and over. The maximum sampling error is 4.4 percent. The survey was conducted on Sunday by Menachem Lazar - director of Panels Politics. It included 505 members of the Panel4All respondents panel for conducting online research (a request to participate in the survey was sent to 3,117 members of the panel).