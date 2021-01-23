Sami Abu Shehadeh wins Balad primaries

“Our main condition is that our guiding principles will be exactly the same as they were in the past election,” he said.

Balad is considered to be the most hawkish among the Arab parties and sees itself as part of the Palestinian national movement. It describes itself as a pro-democratic party that wishes to dismantle the current Israeli regime and create a new political system. It also rejects the idea of a Jewish state.

The two main candidates for the chairmanship of the party were MK Mtanes Shihadeh, who led the party in the past three rounds of elections, and Shehadeh. According to party rules, the candidate who lost the chairmanship race cannot be included in the party’s list in the coming election.

Shihadeh told the Post that his party’s main goal in the upcoming election is to combat the efforts of Zionist parties to attract Arab voters, and to reinstate the “discourse regarding the political rights of the Palestinian people in Israel.”

In the second round of elections in 2019 that took place in September, Balad was the only party of the four in the Joint List that did not recommend giving Benny Gantz the mandate to form a government. By doing that, it continued the traditional stance of the Arab parties not to recommend any candidate to the president.

However, in the election of 2020, Balad aligned with the Joint List to recommend Gantz.

Shihadeh then explained that Balad’s fundamental stance is not to recommend any candidate, “but with the understanding of the current political situation, and in order to topple the regime of the biggest among those who incite against the Arab society and its leaders, we decided to keep the Joint List united and to accept the decision of the majority in the list.”

Abu Shehadeh told the Post that Balad’s showing a consistent rejection of cooperation with Zionist parties will increase its power in the 2021 election.

“We were the first to say that we cannot trust Gantz,” he said. “We told our partners that the way they read the political map is a mistake, and now everyone is being smart – but retroactively.”

One of the main issues that will play a major role in the upcoming election within Arab society is violence and illegal weapons in Arab towns.

In 2020, some 96 Arabs were killed in domestic crime.

On Friday, protests against violence in Arab towns and in favor of police interference in these cases were held in Tamra and in Umm al-Fahm , where 21-year-old Mohammad Ighbaria was killed on the same day.

Umm al-Fahm’s mayor Samir Mahamid said he intends to resign if a comprehensive governmental plan against violence in Arab towns is not approved by the end of next month.

In a conversation with the Post, he explained the move by saying he feels “helpless.”

“I was there in the protest, and I met the sisters and cousins of the young man that was murdered. They slammed me for doing nothing, and I had no answers to them,” he said.

“Whoever has the tools to fight these violent acts is not using them,” he said. “The government needs to set a new policy: an operative plan” on this matter.