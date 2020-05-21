The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Where is Gantz’s alternate prime minister residence?

With the country still reeling from the economic impact of the coronavirus, Gantz does not want the government to purchase or lease another home.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 21, 2020 13:33
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz at the swearing in of the Knesset (photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz at the swearing in of the Knesset
(photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
Benjamin Netanyahu, as the sitting prime minister, resides in the official Prime Minister Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem. Half the street is blocked off and barricaded by Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) security guards. Pedestrians are not allowed inside the so-called “secure zone” unless you can prove that you live there or are visiting a local resident.
Under the coalition deal between Likud and Blue and White, Benny Gantz is now the “Alternate Prime Minister” in addition to his role as defense minister. Under the deal, Gantz is also supposed to receive the same benefits as a prime minister – a convoy of cars when he travels throughout the country that can block traffic, fulltime prime minister-level security and an official residence.
Section 4E of the coalition agreement between the parties states that “the alternate prime minister and acting prime minister will be considered prime minister for all intents and purposes, including housing arrangements for the alternate prime minister and the like.”
With the country still reeling from the economic impact of the coronavirus, Gantz does not want the government to purchase or lease another home, a move that would cost Israeli taxpayers millions of shekels. Instead, the plan is to turn his current residence in the Neve Afik neighborhood in the city of Rosh Ha’ayin into the official residence for the alternate prime minister, often referred to as the APM.
This will include structural upgrades to the home, security arrangements as well as a staff to cook and clean for the APM and his family. The budget of the official Prime Minister Residence in Jerusalem, for example, is reportedly several million shekel a year.
Blue and White sources confirmed that the idea of an official residence for the APM was an idea that they had brought up during the coalition talks. Likud sources explained that Blue and White’s objective was to create an impression that Gantz is on the same level as Netanyahu when it comes to the prime ministerial status symbols of security, residence and convoys.
Asked where Netanyahu will live once he rotates out of the Prime Minister’s Office at the end of 2021 – in his private home in Caesarea or in a new official government-funded residence - a Likud officials said: “that has yet to be decided.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz tax Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ending security arrangements will harm the PA as much as Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman 7 steps for the new Israeli government to take in the international arena By ASHER FREDMAN
Amotz Asa-El Good morning, Lebanon! A look back at Israel's military retreat By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus dating demands everyone become a matchmaker By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by