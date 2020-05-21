Where is Gantz’s alternate prime minister residence?

Benjamin Netanyahu , as the sitting prime minister, resides in the official Prime Minister Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem. Half the street is blocked off and barricaded by Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) security guards. Pedestrians are not allowed inside the so-called “secure zone” unless you can prove that you live there or are visiting a local resident.

Under the coalition deal between Likud and Blue and White, Benny Gantz is now the “Alternate Prime Minister” in addition to his role as defense minister. Under the deal, Gantz is also supposed to receive the same benefits as a prime minister – a convoy of cars when he travels throughout the country that can block traffic, fulltime prime minister-level security and an official residence.

Section 4E of the coalition agreement between the parties states that “the alternate prime minister and acting prime minister will be considered prime minister for all intents and purposes, including housing arrangements for the alternate prime minister and the like.”

With the country still reeling from the economic impact of the coronavirus , Gantz does not want the government to purchase or lease another home, a move that would cost Israeli taxpayers millions of shekels. Instead, the plan is to turn his current residence in the Neve Afik neighborhood in the city of Rosh Ha’ayin into the official residence for the alternate prime minister, often referred to as the APM.

This will include structural upgrades to the home, security arrangements as well as a staff to cook and clean for the APM and his family. The budget of the official Prime Minister Residence in Jerusalem, for example, is reportedly several million shekel a year.

Blue and White sources confirmed that the idea of an official residence for the APM was an idea that they had brought up during the coalition talks. Likud sources explained that Blue and White’s objective was to create an impression that Gantz is on the same level as Netanyahu when it comes to the prime ministerial status symbols of security, residence and convoys.

Asked where Netanyahu will live once he rotates out of the Prime Minister’s Office at the end of 2021 – in his private home in Caesarea or in a new official government-funded residence - a Likud officials said: “that has yet to be decided.”