Yisrael Beytenu denies being COVID-denial party

Sources in Yisrael Beytenu denied charges from their political rivals on Sunday that the party has become an "anti-vaccination, anti-mask-wearing COVID-19 denial party."

The charges came after party leader Avigdor Liberman and other Yisrael Beytenu MKs spoke out against forced vaccinations for the coronavirus.

"We don't know anything at all about the vaccines ," Liberman told KAN-TV's Everything is Political show on Saturday night. "We don't know how long they last. But there is no better alternative at the moment, so people should go get vaccinated."

Former coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu responded on the same program that "maybe Liberman doesn't know a lot about vaccines, but science does."

Yisrael Beytenu MK Eli Avidar went on the defensive on Saturday, when asked why he has chosen not to get vaccinated by an interviewer at a cultural event sponsored by Democrat TV.

"For me it's not appropriate," Avidar said. "I don't oppose vaccination. I recommend vaccination. My family did. For me, it's a personal thing. I am the only one in the Knesset whose mouth and heart are the same. I am not a corona denier. It's my freedom. In 2021, everyone has a right to decide about their bodies. I strongly oppose coercion."

Avidar has denied reports that he purposely attended an anti-vaccine rally and did not wear a mask. He said he went to the park across from the Knesset to speak to a different protest, and while he was there, the anti-vaccine group asked him to speak, so he took off his mask to use the megaphone.

Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky wrote against forced vaccinations on Facebook on Saturday night:

"Forcing citizens to do things is unacceptable, no matter in what field," she said. "It is forbidden to enter people's beds and their plates. It doesn't matter if it's religious coercion, public transportation on Shabbat, bringing hametz into hospitals on Pesach, opening stores on Shabbat or civil marriage. Even more so when it comes to vaccines. I got vaccinated, but it was my personal decision. Coercion simply doesn't work. The public must be addressed at eye level and not as a herd. Their many questions require answers and alleviate their concerns. Coercion is not the right path in any way. It only divides and causes antagonism."

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) has lashed out Liberman, accusing him and his party of spreading fake news and encouraging people not to get vaccinated.

"In recent days, there have been cases of the spreading of fake news and calls not to get vaccinated by Yisrael Beytenu MKs," Edelstein wrote on Twitter and Facebook. "I would like to understand from the chairman of the party, Avigdor Liberman, if this is the official position of the party. And, if not, then I ask you to join the efforts to encourage citizens to vaccinate so we can beat this pandemic."