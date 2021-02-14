The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Yisrael Beytenu denies being COVID-denial party

The charges came after party leader Avigdor Liberman and other Yisrael Beytenu MKs spoke out against forced vaccinations for the coronavirus.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 14, 2021 14:18
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman on November 20, 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman on November 20, 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Sources in Yisrael Beytenu denied charges from their political rivals on Sunday that the party has become an "anti-vaccination, anti-mask-wearing COVID-19 denial party."
The charges came after party leader Avigdor Liberman and other Yisrael Beytenu MKs spoke out against forced vaccinations for the coronavirus.
"We don't know anything at all about the vaccines," Liberman told KAN-TV's Everything is Political show on Saturday night. "We don't know how long they last.  But there is no better alternative at the moment, so people should go get vaccinated."
Former coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu responded on the same program that "maybe Liberman doesn't know a lot about vaccines, but science does."
Yisrael Beytenu MK Eli Avidar went on the defensive on Saturday, when asked why he has chosen not to get vaccinated by an interviewer at a cultural event sponsored by Democrat TV.
"For me it's not appropriate," Avidar said. "I don't oppose vaccination. I recommend vaccination. My family did. For me, it's a personal thing. I am the only one in the Knesset whose mouth and heart are the same. I am not a corona denier. It's my freedom. In 2021, everyone has a right to decide about their bodies. I strongly oppose coercion."   
Avidar has denied reports that he purposely attended an anti-vaccine rally and did not wear a mask. He said he went to the park across from the Knesset to speak to a different protest, and while he was there, the anti-vaccine group asked him to speak, so he took off his mask to use the megaphone.
Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky wrote against forced vaccinations on Facebook on Saturday night:
"Forcing citizens to do things is unacceptable, no matter in what field," she said. "It is forbidden to enter people's beds and their plates. It doesn't matter if it's religious coercion, public transportation on Shabbat, bringing hametz into hospitals on Pesach, opening stores on Shabbat or civil marriage. Even more so when it comes to vaccines. I got vaccinated, but it was my personal decision. Coercion simply doesn't work. The public must be addressed at eye level and not as a herd. Their many questions require answers and alleviate their concerns. Coercion is not the right path in any way. It only divides and causes antagonism."  
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) has lashed out Liberman, accusing him and his party of spreading fake news and encouraging people not to get vaccinated.
"In recent days, there have been cases of the spreading of fake news and calls not to get vaccinated by Yisrael Beytenu MKs," Edelstein wrote on Twitter and Facebook. "I would like to understand from the chairman of the party, Avigdor Liberman, if this is the official position of the party. And, if not, then I ask you to join the efforts to encourage citizens to vaccinate so we can beat this pandemic."


Tags Avigdor Liberman Yisrael Beytenu Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Vaccine Anti-vaxxer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Likud alliance with Religious Zionist party is unholy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Nathan Lopes Cardozo

A plea to Israel's haredi, secular communities in memory of Rabbi Twerski

 By NATHAN LOPES CARDOZO

My Word: When the anti-Bibi brigade merges with the anti-vaxxers

 By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
4

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
5

Why did Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, keep putting his hand on his head?

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by