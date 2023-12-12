Israel-Hamas War Day 67: Bodies of two Israeli hostages returned to Israel
20 Israeli soldiers died since the start of war due to accidents • IDF targets Hamas navy chiefs
IDF retrieves bodies of two Israelis taken hostage by Hamas
The Zecharia and Dado families have been informed.
The IDF retrieved the bodies of Eden Zechariah and IDF Warrant Officer Ziv Dado, two of the Israelis taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Tuesday.
The bodies were retrieved by soldiers from Unit 504 of the Intelligence Directorate and the 551st Brigade operating in Gaza.
First batch of trucks undergoes inspection at Kerem Shalom crossing
The first batch of trucks of humanitarian aid underwent inspection at Kerem Shalom crossing before heading to the Rafah crossing to enter Gaza, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced on Tuesday.
"This crucial step is set to expand the volume of aid reaching Gaza. We trust the UN did all the adjustments to receive and distribute the aid," said COGAT.
COGAT additionally announced on Tuesday that it had faciliated the entry of 50 bathroom stalls for shelters in Gaza which were donated by Water Mission.
World Bank announces $20m in Gaza aid financing
The World Bank on Tuesday announced $20 million in new financing to provide emergency relief for people in Gaza, including $10 million for food vouchers and parcels.
The aid, which will reach an estimated 377,000 people, is part of a larger $35 million Gaza relief package, the Bank said in a statement. An initial $15 million in emergency relief was already delivered, the statement said.Go to the full article >>
PA foreign minister accuses Israel of deliberately starving Gazans
Al-Maliki accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war against around 1 million people.
"As we speak, at least 1 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, half of them children, are starving, not because of a natural disaster or because of lack of generous assistance waiting at the border," Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told a UN event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on Tuesday.
Al-Maliki accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war against around 1 million people in Gaza and condemned the "international failure" to respect Palestinians' rights at a UN meeting in Geneva.
Wounded in Gaza: Israeli tank reservist tells of narrowly escaping death
“We knew that no IDF soldiers were on the roof or in tunnels, so we went to investigate."
Since the outbreak of war in the Gaza Strip following Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7, media outlets have been filled with official reports and unofficial claims about the progress of the fighting.
However, there have been few stories from individual Israeli soldiers about the realities of the war on the ground.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu says Israel, US differ about post-war Gaza rule
Israel enjoys US support for its goals of destroying Hamas and recovering hostages held by the group but the allies differ about what might follow the Gaza war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.
Reiterating his past refusal to countenance a return to Gaza rule of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority under President Mahmoud Abbas, Netanyahu said in a statement that Gaza "will be neither Hamas-stan nor 'Fatah-stan'." Fatah is Abbas's faction.
White House's Sullivan says will speak with Israelis about Gaza war timetable
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday he will discuss with Israel officials their timetable for the war in Gaza in upcoming talks.
Amid growing international pressure for Israel to limit civilian Palestinian deaths in Gaza, Sullivan said at a Wall Street Journal forum that he will discuss with the Israelis their post-war plan for Gaza.
Israeli forces launch counter-terrorism operation in Jenin
Four Palestinian terrorists were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Jenin.
The IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police launched a counter-terrorism operation in the city of Jenin and the Jenin refugee camp on Monday night, seizing weapons and ammunition and demolishing an explosives laboratory, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
The operation was launched overnight with bulldozers entering the city and camp to dig up and uncover IEDs buried under roads in the area. The forces found weapons, ammunition, and explosives as they entered the city and camp, as well as tunnels and an observation war room.Go to the full article >>
Houthi attacks direct threat to Israel’s maritime trade – Ashdod port
Attacks on commercial vessels by Yemen’s Houthis are a strategic threat to global shipping routes and seaborne traffic to Israel although there has been no direct impact on port activity, Israel’s Port of Ashdod said on Tuesday.
The Iran-backed Houthis said on Tuesday they carried out a military operation against a Norwegian commercial tanker in their latest protest against Israel's bombardment of Gaza, underlining the risks of a conflict that has shaken the Middle East.
"We emphasize that we are doing everything in order to act fully and to maintain open gateways to Israel despite the challenges of the war," the port said in a statement.
Israel relies on its maritime trade for imports and its exports. Ashdod in the south and Haifa in the north are the country's biggest ports.
The smaller port of Ashkelon, which is the closest to Gaza, has shut for the moment due to the war.Go to the full article >>
Hamas-run health ministry: 18,412 people killed in Israeli strikes since Oct.7
18,412 people have been killed and 50,100 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7th, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities