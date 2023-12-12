The first batch of trucks of humanitarian aid underwent inspection at Kerem Shalom crossing before heading to the Rafah crossing to enter Gaza, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced on Tuesday.

"This crucial step is set to expand the volume of aid reaching Gaza. We trust the UN did all the adjustments to receive and distribute the aid," said COGAT.

COGAT additionally announced on Tuesday that it had faciliated the entry of 50 bathroom stalls for shelters in Gaza which were donated by Water Mission.